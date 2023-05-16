 

Wednesday

Victoria Farmers’ Market

  • Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
  • 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Wednesday and Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.

Increase Sales with Google Tools

  • UHV SBDC Online Love no cost webinar
  • uhvsbdc.com
  • 11 a.m.-noon
  • Free

Small Business Emergency Preparedness

  • UHV SBDC Online Live no cost webinar
  • uhvsbdc.com
  • 2-3 p.m.
  • Free
  • Get your business ready for anything
  • Promote your products online

Coffee and Donuts with Veterans

  • 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
  • 8:30-10 a.m.
  • Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.

VFW Burger night

  • 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
  • 5-8 p.m.
  • $6 comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra also Auxiliary Bake Sale.
  • Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.

Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo

  • Knights of Columbus Hall
  • 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
  • Every Wednesday, doors open at 5 p.m. Bingo starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or drink allowed.
  • Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus. For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.

Thursday

Jeff Canada: Greek Bro’s — Solo

  • Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille
  • 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
  • 7-11 p.m.

Friday

VPL Morning Mix N’ Mingle — Chair Yoga with Citizen’s HealthPlex

  • Victoria Public Library
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 10-11 a.m.
  • If you’re wanting to get out of the house and meet new people, then come to our morning social hour!

Billy Snipes

  • Rockport Market Days
  • 100 Seabreeze Drive, Rockport
  • 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Mandi Powell

  • The Hideaway at Splashway
  • 5235 Second St., Sheridan
  • 4-8 p.m.

Charlie Robison w/Lance Roark

  • Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille
  • 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
  • 8 p.m.- May 20, 12 a.m.

Saturday

Victoria Farmers’ Market

  • Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
  • 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • On Wednesdays and Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.

BBQ Class

  • Jim Frank’s Farm Direct Meat
  • 931 Turkey Bottom Road, Yoakum
  • Saturday May 20
  • 5-8 p.m.
  • $189
  • Beef Barbecue class focusing is on smoking brisket, tri tips, and custom cut beef shoulder. Will also cover hamburger grilling and appetizers.

Brad Jenschke

  • Rock Bottom Park & Pub
  • 507 S. Austin St., Rockport
  • 2-6 p.m.

Nick Russell & The Twisted X’s

  • Shiner Palace Saloon
  • 701 Ave. E., Shiner
  • 7:30-11:30 p.m.

Sunday

Dinner to go

  • Pork Steak Plates to go with garlic mashed potatoes and seasoned green beans. Available until sold out.
  • Knights of Columbus No.1329
  • 3610 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Monday

True Crime Book Club

Victoria Public Library

302 N. Main St.

6-7:30 p.m.

Join us for a night of True Crime discussion! The Victoria Public Library will be hosting the True Crime and Killers Book Club meetings once a month in the Bronte Room.

On going

Black Cowboys: An American Story

Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum,

302 N. Esplanade, Cuero

10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

$8

A powerful exhibit featuring artifacts, photographs and documents honoring the work and skills of Black cowboys. Get to know their story — and get to know the real American West.

“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”

Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art

1201 N. Moody St., Victoria

Noon-5 p.m.

On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” an exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.