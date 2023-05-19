FridayVPL Morning Mix N’ Mingle — Chair Yoga with Citizen’s HealthPlex
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 10-11 a.m.
- If you’re wanting to get out of the house and meet new people, then come to our morning social hour!
Billy Snipes
- Rockport Market Days
- 100 Seabreeze Drive, Rockport
- 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Mandi Powell
- The Hideaway at Splashway
- 5235 Second St., Sheridan
- 4-8 p.m.
Charlie Robison w/Lance Roark
- Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille
- 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
- 8 p.m.- May 20, 12 a.m.
SaturdayVictoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- On Wednesdays and Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
BBQ Class
- Jim Frank’s Farm Direct Meat
- 931 Turkey Bottom Road, Yoakum
- Saturday May 20
- 5-8 p.m.
- $189
- Beef Barbecue class focusing is on smoking brisket, tri tips, and custom cut beef shoulder. Will also cover hamburger grilling and appetizers.
Brad Jenschke
- Rock Bottom Park & Pub
- 507 S. Austin St., Rockport
- 2-6 p.m.
Nick Russell & The Twisted X’s
- Shiner Palace Saloon
- 701 Ave. E., Shiner
- 7:30-11:30 p.m.
SundayDinner to go
- Pork Steak Plates to go with garlic mashed potatoes and seasoned green beans. Available until sold out.
- Knights of Columbus No.1329
- 3610 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
MondayTrue Crime Book Club
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St.
- 6-7:30 p.m.
- Join us for a night of True Crime discussion! The Victoria Public Library will be hosting the True Crime and Killers Book Club meetings once a month in the Bronte Room.
TuesdayGulf Bend Center | Board of Trustees
- 6502 Nursery Drive, 6502 Nursery Drive, Victoria
- 12-1 p.m.
- This meeting is both in person and virtual via Zoom. If you would like the link, please email me at the address below.
Disaster Preparedness in the Age of Social Media UHV SBDC Online live no cost webinar
- Victoria County
- 2-3 p.m.
- Free
- Crisis management for small business
Wild Tots
The
- Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 10-10:45 a.m.
- Free
Wednesday
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Drive. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Wednesday & Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Small Business Financial Statements UHV SBDC Frost Financial 7602 N Navarro Victoria Hybrid Event
- 7602 N. Navarro St., 7602 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 10-11 a.m.
- Free
- Financial statements for small business
Go Global with Google Market Finder UHV SBDC Online no cost live webinar
- Victoria County
- 11 a.m.-noon
- Free
- Expand your business by expanding globally
No Pressure Book Club
- Moonshine Drinkery, 103 W. Santa Rosa St., Victoria
- 6-7 p.m.
- Get Lit(erary) at our No Pressure Book Club!
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 8:30-10 a.m.
- Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.
VFW Burger night
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 5-8 p.m.
- $6 comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra also Auxiliary Bake Sale.
- Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.
Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo
- Knights of Columbus Hall
- 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
- Every Wednesday, doors open at 5 p.m. Bingo starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or drink allowed.
- Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus. For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.
ThursdayRocking Rooster’s Cockpit: Trivia Night at Elisa Baker Art
- Elisa Baker Art, 404 S. Austin St., Rockport
- 7-11 p.m.
FridayAnime + Art
- Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 6-7 p.m.
- If you enjoy manga and drawing, then join us for Anime + Art!
Trey Yenger Music: Trey Yenger LIVE @ J Welch Farms
- J Welch Farms, 111 Ripple Road, Victoria
- 7-11 p.m.
Briana Adams Music
- Indianola Fishing Marina, 8 Bell St., Port Lavaca
- 8 p.m.- May 27, 12 a.m.
35 Drive
- Spoetzl Brewery, 603 E. Brewery St., Shiner
- 8 p.m.- May 27, 12 a.m.
On goingBlack Cowboys: An American Story
- Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum,
- 302 N. Esplanade, Cuero
- 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
- $8
- A powerful exhibit featuring artifacts, photographs and documents honoring the work and skills of Black cowboys. Get to know their story — and get to know the real American West.
“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
- 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
- Noon-5 p.m.
- On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” an exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.