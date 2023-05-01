Tuesday

Market Analysis / Market Research

No cost Hybrid Event UHV SBDC

1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria

1-3 p.m.

Free

Effectively determine market demand

Wild Tots

The Texas Zoo,

110 Memorial Drive, Victoria

10-10:45 a.m.

Free

Wednesday

Victoria Farmers’ Market

Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center,

2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Wednesday & Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.

SBA EIDL Loan Account Portal Set Up UHV SBDC Live no cost webinar

uhvsbdc.com

1-2 p.m.

Free

Setup and plan payments through your EIDL account

Kate Watson: Texas Tree House

Texas Tree House,

West Monroe Avenue, Port O'Connor

6:30-10:30 p.m.

Coffee and Donuts with Veterans

2001 Lova Drive, Victoria

8:30-10 a.m.

Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.

VFW Burger night

2001 Lova Drive, Victoria

5-8 p.m.

$6 comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra also Auxiliary Bake Sale.

Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.

Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo

Knights of Columbus Hall

3610 N. Ben Wilson St.

Every Wednesday, Doors open at 5 p.m. Bingo starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or drink allowed.

Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus. For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.

Thursday

Childcare Employer Partnership UHV SBDC Online No cost live webinar

uhvsbdc.com

10-11 a.m.

Free

Support the child care needs of your employees

Museum of the Coastal Bend’s 16th Annual Spring Artisan Market

2200 E. Red River St., Victoria

11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Shop unique, hand-crafted products created by regional artisans and makers at the Museum of the Coastal Bend’s Artisan Market

Yarn Craft Club

Victoria Public Library,

302 N. Main St., Victoria

1-2 p.m.

Come in to learn the basics of crocheting and practice basic crochet stitches.

Marketing That Works for Small Business Budgets UHV SBDC No cost live webinar

uhvsbdc.com

1-2 p.m.

Free

Budget marketing that wows

Morgan Ashley Music: Morgan Ashley & Kate Watson at Texas Tree House

Texas Tree House,

West Monroe Avenue, Port O’Connor

6:30-10:30 p.m.

Jeff Jacobs Band

Rock Bottom Park & Pub,

507 S. Austin St., Rockport

8 p.m.- midnight

Friday

Black Cowboys: An American Story

Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum,

302 N. Esplanade, Cuero

10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

$8

A powerful exhibit featuring artifacts, photographs and documents honoring the work and skills of Black cowboys. Get to know their story – and get to know the real American West.

Leti Garza: Jaxchella Fiesta De Música

University of Houston-Victoria,

3007 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria

6-10 p.m.

Kevin Fowler: Cinco De Mayo Music Fest

5D Steakhouse,

2683 W. Adams St., Port O’Connor

6-10 p.m.

Roger Creager

5D Steakhouse, 2683 W. Adams, Port O’Connor

7-11 p.m.

Los-Amigos Asg

Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille,

133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo

8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

Saturday

2023 VCMGA Spring Plant Sale

283 Bachelor Drive, Victoria

8 a.m.-noon

The 2023 Victoria County Master Gardener Association Spring Plant Sale at VEG Pavilion and VEG.

Gulf Bend Center’s “Shine the Light” on Mental Health & Suicide Walk & Resource Fair

Riverside Park Special Events Area, Victoria

8 -11 a.m.

Free

Gulf Bend Center is hosting its 2023 “Shine the Light” on Mental Health & Suicide Walk & Resource Fair at the Special Events Area in Riverside Park.

Victoria Farmers’ Market

Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center,

2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.

Black Cowboys: An American Story

Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum, 302 N. Esplanade St., Cuero

10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

$8

A powerful exhibit featuring artifacts, photographs and documents honoring the work and skills of Black cowboys. Get to know their story – and get to know the real American West.

Chess Club

Victoria Public Library,

302 N. Main St., Victoria

Noon-2:30 p.m.

The Victoria Public Library is partnering with the Golden Crescent Chess Club to bring chess to the library.

Jarrod Birmingham: Nixon Feather Fest Cinco De Mayo Celebration 2023

City of Nixon, Nixon

7-11 p.m.

The Rocketz

Omar’s Bar,

814 Henderson St., Palacios

9:30 p.m.- 1:30 a.m.

Sunday

Holy Family Catholic Church Parish Festival

704 Mallette Drive, Victoria

10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

The 42nd Annual Holy Family Catholic Church Parish Festival, in the Holy Family Activity Center.

Tuesday

Black Cowboys: An American Story

Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum,

302 N. Esplanade St., Cuero

10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

$8

A powerful exhibition featuring artifacts, photographs and documents honoring the work and skills of Black cowboys. Get to know their story – and get to know the real American West.

Mastering the BMC and Lean Startup Methodology for Success UHV SBDC Online Live no cost webinar

uhvsbdc.com

10-11 a.m.

Free

Essential tools for building successful businesses

May 9

How to Take Control of Your Cash Flow UHV SBDC Online Live no cost webinar

uhvsbdc.com

11 a.m.-noon

Free

Better cash flow management

Knowing Your Audience for Marketing UHV SBDC Online, live no cost webinar

uhvsbdc.com

2-3 p.m.

Free

Successful targeted marketing

Wild Tots

The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria

10-10:45 a.m.

Free

On going

“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”

Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art

1201 N. Moody St., Victoria

Noon-5 p.m.

On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” an exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas