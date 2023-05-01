Tuesday
Market Analysis / Market Research
No cost Hybrid Event UHV SBDC
1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
1-3 p.m.
Free
Effectively determine market demand
Wild Tots
The Texas Zoo,
110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
10-10:45 a.m.
Free
Wednesday
Victoria Farmers’ Market
Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center,
2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Wednesday & Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, a variety of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
SBA EIDL Loan Account Portal Set Up UHV SBDC Live no cost webinar
1-2 p.m.
Free
Setup and plan payments through your EIDL account
Kate Watson: Texas Tree House
Texas Tree House,
West Monroe Avenue, Port O'Connor
6:30-10:30 p.m.
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
8:30-10 a.m.
Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.
VFW Burger night
2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
5-8 p.m.
$6 comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra also Auxiliary Bake Sale.
Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.
Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo
Knights of Columbus Hall
3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
Every Wednesday, Doors open at 5 p.m. Bingo starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or drink allowed.
Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus. For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.
Thursday
Childcare Employer Partnership UHV SBDC Online No cost live webinar
10-11 a.m.
Free
Support the child care needs of your employees
Museum of the Coastal Bend’s 16th Annual Spring Artisan Market
2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Shop unique, hand-crafted products created by regional artisans and makers at the Museum of the Coastal Bend’s Artisan Market
Yarn Craft Club
Victoria Public Library,
302 N. Main St., Victoria
1-2 p.m.
Come in to learn the basics of crocheting and practice basic crochet stitches.
Marketing That Works for Small Business Budgets UHV SBDC No cost live webinar
1-2 p.m.
Free
Budget marketing that wows
Morgan Ashley Music: Morgan Ashley & Kate Watson at Texas Tree House
Texas Tree House,
West Monroe Avenue, Port O’Connor
6:30-10:30 p.m.
Jeff Jacobs Band
Rock Bottom Park & Pub,
507 S. Austin St., Rockport
8 p.m.- midnight
Friday
Black Cowboys: An American Story
Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum,
302 N. Esplanade, Cuero
10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
$8
A powerful exhibit featuring artifacts, photographs and documents honoring the work and skills of Black cowboys. Get to know their story – and get to know the real American West.
Leti Garza: Jaxchella Fiesta De Música
University of Houston-Victoria,
3007 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria
6-10 p.m.
Kevin Fowler: Cinco De Mayo Music Fest
5D Steakhouse,
2683 W. Adams St., Port O’Connor
6-10 p.m.
Roger Creager
5D Steakhouse, 2683 W. Adams, Port O’Connor
7-11 p.m.
Los-Amigos Asg
Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille,
133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
Saturday
2023 VCMGA Spring Plant Sale
283 Bachelor Drive, Victoria
8 a.m.-noon
The 2023 Victoria County Master Gardener Association Spring Plant Sale at VEG Pavilion and VEG.
Gulf Bend Center’s “Shine the Light” on Mental Health & Suicide Walk & Resource Fair
Riverside Park Special Events Area, Victoria
8 -11 a.m.
Free
Gulf Bend Center is hosting its 2023 “Shine the Light” on Mental Health & Suicide Walk & Resource Fair at the Special Events Area in Riverside Park.
Victoria Farmers’ Market
Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center,
2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Chess Club
Victoria Public Library,
302 N. Main St., Victoria
Noon-2:30 p.m.
The Victoria Public Library is partnering with the Golden Crescent Chess Club to bring chess to the library.
Jarrod Birmingham: Nixon Feather Fest Cinco De Mayo Celebration 2023
City of Nixon, Nixon
7-11 p.m.
The Rocketz
Omar’s Bar,
814 Henderson St., Palacios
9:30 p.m.- 1:30 a.m.
Sunday
Holy Family Catholic Church Parish Festival
704 Mallette Drive, Victoria
10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
The 42nd Annual Holy Family Catholic Church Parish Festival, in the Holy Family Activity Center.
Tuesday
Mastering the BMC and Lean Startup Methodology for Success UHV SBDC Online Live no cost webinar
10-11 a.m.
Free
Essential tools for building successful businesses
May 9
How to Take Control of Your Cash Flow UHV SBDC Online Live no cost webinar
11 a.m.-noon
Free
Better cash flow management
Knowing Your Audience for Marketing UHV SBDC Online, live no cost webinar
2-3 p.m.
Free
Successful targeted marketing
Wild Tots
The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
10-10:45 a.m.
Free
On going
“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”
Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
Noon-5 p.m.
On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” an exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas