Monday
True Crime Book Club
Victoria Public Library
302 N. Main St.
6-7:30 p.m.
Join us for a night of True Crime discussion. The Victoria Public Library will be hosting the True Crime and Killers Book Club meetings once a month in the Bronte Room.
Tuesday
HR Hot Topics & Red Flags UHV SBDC Online no cost live webinar
11 a.m.-noon
Free
Key trends and red flags in human resources
Gulf Bend Center Board of Trustees
6502 Nursery Drive, Victoria
Noon-1 p.m.
This meeting is both in person and virtual via Zoom.
Disaster Preparedness in the Age of Social Media UHV SBDC Online live no cost webinar
2-3 p.m.
Free
Crisis management for small business
Wild Tots
Texas Zoo,
110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
10-10:45 a.m.
Free
Wednesday
Small Business Financial Statements UHV SBDC Frost Financial Hybrid Event
7602 N. Navarro St., Victoria
10-11 a.m.
Free
Financial statements for small business
Go Global with Google Market Finder UHV SBDC Online no cost live webinar
11 a.m.-noon
Free
Expand your business by expanding globally
No Pressure Book Club
Moonshine Drinkery,
103 W. Santa Rosa St., Victoria
6-7 p.m.
Get Lit(erary) at our No Pressure Book Club
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
8:30-10 a.m.
Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.
VFW Burger night
2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
5-8 p.m.
$6, comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra. Also Auxiliary Bake Sale.
Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.
Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo
Knights of Columbus Hall
3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
Every Wednesday, doors open at 5 p.m. Bingo starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or drink allowed.
Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus. For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.
Thursday
Rocking Rooster’s Cockpit: Trivia Night at Elisa Baker Art
404 S. Austin St., Rockport
7-11 p.m.
Friday
Anime + Art
Victoria Public Library,
302 N. Main St., Victoria
6-7 p.m.
If you enjoy manga and drawing, then join us for Anime + Art.
Trey Yenger Live
J Welch Farms
111 Ripple Road, Victoria
7-11 p.m.
Briana Adams Music
Indianola Fishing Marina,
8 Bell St., Port Lavaca
8 p.m.- midnight
35 Drive
Spoetzl Brewery,
603 E. Brewery St., Shiner
8 p.m.- midnight
Saturday
Nick Russell & The Twisted X’s
El Campo Lost Lagoon,
665 Co Road 451, El Campo
3-7 p.m.
Morningstar: Tasmin and Tim Live
Josie's Mexican Food,
610 Adams Ave., Port O'Connor
7-11 p.m.
Trey Yenger Live
The Bomb Diggity
208 Railroad St., Inez
7-11 p.m.
Treble Soul Live at Splashway
Splashway Campground, Campground Office, Sheridan
7-11 p.m.
Austin Gilliam: J Welch Farms
111 Ripple Road, Victoria
7-11 p.m.
Jarrod Birmingham
5D Steakhouse,
2683 W. Adams Ave., Port O'Connor
8 p.m.- midnight
Sunday
Bruce Molsky Live
Oak Fiddle Camp
TR Ranch,
6975 Oak Ridge Road, Hallettsville
Noon-4 p.m.
The Broken Spokes
Outrigger Event Center,
515 Commerce St., Palacios
7-11 p.m.
Hanneke Cassel: Live Oak Fiddle Camp 2023
TR Ranch, Hallettsville
7-11 p.m.
Dean Paul Willeford at Indianola Fishing Pier
8 Bell St., Port Lavaca
8 p.m.- midnight
Monday
Reptiles, Mammals & Birds Oh My!
The Texas Zoo,
110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Free
Dean Paul Willeford: Hurricane Junction, Port O'Connor
Hurricane Junction Bar and Grill,
1502 W., Port O'Connor
8 p.m.- midnight
On going
Black Cowboys: An American Story
Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum,
302 N. Esplanade, Cuero
10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. through Aug. 26
$8
A powerful exhibit featuring artifacts, photographs and documents honoring the work and skills of Black cowboys. Get to know their story — and get to know the real American West.
“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”
Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
Noon-5 p.m. through June 25
On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” an exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.
Victoria Farmers' Market
Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center,
2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.