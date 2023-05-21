Monday

True Crime Book Club

Victoria Public Library

302 N. Main St.

6-7:30 p.m.

Join us for a night of True Crime discussion. The Victoria Public Library will be hosting the True Crime and Killers Book Club meetings once a month in the Bronte Room.

Tuesday

HR Hot Topics & Red Flags UHV SBDC Online no cost live webinar

uhvsbdc.com

11 a.m.-noon

Free

Key trends and red flags in human resources

Gulf Bend Center Board of Trustees

6502 Nursery Drive,  Victoria

Noon-1 p.m.

This meeting is both in person and virtual via Zoom. 

Disaster Preparedness in the Age of Social Media UHV SBDC Online live no cost webinar

uhvsbdc.com

2-3 p.m.

Free

Crisis management for small business

Wild Tots

Texas Zoo,

110 Memorial Drive, Victoria

10-10:45 a.m.

Free

Wednesday

Small Business Financial Statements UHV SBDC Frost Financial Hybrid Event

7602 N. Navarro St., Victoria

10-11 a.m.

Free

Financial statements for small business

Go Global with Google Market Finder UHV SBDC Online no cost live webinar

uhvsbdc.com

11 a.m.-noon

Free

Expand your business by expanding globally

No Pressure Book Club

Moonshine Drinkery,

103 W. Santa Rosa St., Victoria

6-7 p.m.

Get Lit(erary) at our No Pressure Book Club

Coffee and Donuts with Veterans

2001 Lova Drive, Victoria

8:30-10 a.m.

Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.

VFW Burger night

2001 Lova Drive, Victoria

5-8 p.m.

$6, comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra. Also Auxiliary Bake Sale.

Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.

Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo

Knights of Columbus Hall

3610 N. Ben Wilson St.

Every Wednesday, doors open at 5 p.m. Bingo starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or drink allowed.

Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus. For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.

Thursday

Rocking Rooster’s Cockpit: Trivia Night at Elisa Baker Art

404 S. Austin St., Rockport

7-11 p.m.

Friday

Anime + Art

Victoria Public Library,

302 N. Main St., Victoria

6-7 p.m.

If you enjoy manga and drawing, then join us for Anime + Art.

Trey Yenger Live

J Welch Farms

111 Ripple Road, Victoria

7-11 p.m.

Briana Adams Music

Indianola Fishing Marina,

8 Bell St., Port Lavaca

8 p.m.- midnight

35 Drive

Spoetzl Brewery,

603 E. Brewery St., Shiner

8 p.m.- midnight

Saturday

Nick Russell & The Twisted X’s

El Campo Lost Lagoon,

665 Co Road 451, El Campo

3-7 p.m.

Morningstar: Tasmin and Tim Live

Josie's Mexican Food,

610 Adams Ave., Port O'Connor

7-11 p.m.

Treble Soul Live at Splashway

Splashway Campground, Campground Office, Sheridan

7-11 p.m.

Austin Gilliam: J Welch Farms

111 Ripple Road, Victoria

7-11 p.m.

Jarrod Birmingham

5D Steakhouse,

2683 W. Adams Ave., Port O'Connor

8 p.m.- midnight

Sunday

Bruce Molsky Live

Oak Fiddle Camp

TR Ranch,

6975 Oak Ridge Road, Hallettsville

Noon-4 p.m.

The Broken Spokes

Outrigger Event Center,

515 Commerce St., Palacios

7-11 p.m.

Hanneke Cassel: Live Oak Fiddle Camp 2023

TR Ranch, Hallettsville

7-11 p.m.

Dean Paul Willeford at Indianola Fishing Pier

8 Bell St., Port Lavaca

8 p.m.- midnight

Monday

Reptiles, Mammals & Birds Oh My! 

The Texas Zoo,

110 Memorial Drive, Victoria

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Free

Dean Paul Willeford: Hurricane Junction, Port O'Connor

Hurricane Junction Bar and Grill,

1502 W., Port O'Connor

8 p.m.- midnight 

On going

Black Cowboys: An American Story

Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum,

302 N. Esplanade, Cuero

10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. through Aug. 26

$8

A powerful exhibit featuring artifacts, photographs and documents honoring the work and skills of Black cowboys. Get to know their story — and get to know the real American West.

“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”

Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art

1201 N. Moody St., Victoria

Noon-5 p.m. through June 25

On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” an exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.

Victoria Farmers' Market

Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center,

2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.