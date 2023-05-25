ThursdayRocking Rooster’s Cockpit: Trivia Night at Elisa Baker Art
- 404 S. Austin St., Rockport
- 7-11 p.m.
FridayAnime + Art
- Victoria Public Library,
- 302 N. Main St., Victoria
- 6-7 p.m.
- If you enjoy manga and drawing, then join us for Anime + Art.
Trey Yenger Live
- J Welch Farms
- 111 Ripple Road, Victoria
- 7-11 p.m.
Briana Adams Music
- Indianola Fishing Marina,
- 8 Bell St., Port Lavaca
- 8 p.m.- midnight
35 Drive
- Spoetzl Brewery,
- 603 E. Brewery St., Shiner
- 8 p.m.- midnight
SaturdayVictoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Nick Russell & The Twisted X’s
- El Campo Lost Lagoon
- 665 Co Road 451, El Campo
- 3-7 p.m.
Morningstar: Tasmin and Tim Live
- Josie’s Mexican Food,
- 610 Adams Ave., Port O’Connor
- 7-11 p.m.
Trey Yenger Live
- The Bomb Diggity
- 208 Railroad St., Inez
- 7-11 p.m.
Treble Soul Live at Splashway
- Splashway Campground, Campground Office, Sheridan
- 7-11 p.m.
Austin Gilliam: J Welch Farms
- 111 Ripple Road, Victoria
- 7-11 p.m.
Jarrod Birmingham
- 5D Steakhouse, 2683 W. Adams Ave., Port O’Connor
- 8 p.m.-midnight
SundayBruce Molsky Live
- Oak Fiddle Camp
- TR Ranch, 6975 Oak Ridge Road, Hallettsville
- Noon-4 p.m.
The Broken Spokes
- Outrigger Event Center, 515 Commerce St., Palacios
- 7-11 p.m.
Hanneke Cassel: Live Oak Fiddle Camp 2023
- TR Ranch, Hallettsville
- 7-11 p.m.
Dean Paul Willeford at Indianola Fishing Pier
- 8 Bell St., Port Lavaca
- 8 p.m.-midnight
MondayReptiles, Mammals & Birds Oh My!
- The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Free
Dean Paul Willeford: Hurricane Junction, Port O’Connor
- Hurricane Junction Bar and Grill, 1502 W., Port O’Connor
- 8 p.m.- midnight
TuesdayReptiles, Mammals & Birds Oh My!
- Tuesday, May 30th
- The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Free
Wild Tots
- The Texas Zoo
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 10-10:45 a.m.
- Free
WednesdayReptiles, Mammals & Birds Oh My!
- Wednesdays
- The Texas Zoo
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Free
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 8:30-10 a.m.
- Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.
VFW Burger night
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 5-8 p.m.
- $6, comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra. Also Auxiliary Bake Sale.
- Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.
Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo
- Knights of Columbus Hall
- 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
- Every Wednesday, doors open at 5 p.m. Bingo starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or drink allowed.
- Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus. For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.
ThursdayEstablish a Professional Domain, Website and E-mail UHV SBDC Online no cost webinar
- Victoria County
- 11 a.m.-noon
- Free
- Bringing your business online
Reptiles, Mammals & Birds Oh My!
- The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Free
Briana Adams Music
- Shiner Palace Saloon, 701 Ave. E., Shiner
- 7:30-11:30 p.m.
OngoingBlack Cowboys: An American Story
- Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum, 302 N. Esplanade, Cuero
- 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. through Aug. 26
- $8
- A powerful exhibit featuring artifacts, photographs and documents honoring the work and skills of Black cowboys. Get to know their story — and get to know the real American West. “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”
Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
- 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
- Noon-5 p.m. through June 25
- On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” an exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.
