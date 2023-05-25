ThursdayRocking Rooster’s Cockpit: Trivia Night at Elisa Baker Art

  • 404 S. Austin St., Rockport
  • 7-11 p.m.

FridayAnime + Art

  • Victoria Public Library,
  • 302 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 6-7 p.m.
  • If you enjoy manga and drawing, then join us for Anime + Art.

Trey Yenger Live

  • J Welch Farms
  • 111 Ripple Road, Victoria
  • 7-11 p.m.

Briana Adams Music

  • Indianola Fishing Marina,
  • 8 Bell St., Port Lavaca
  • 8 p.m.- midnight

35 Drive

  • Spoetzl Brewery,
  • 603 E. Brewery St., Shiner
  • 8 p.m.- midnight

SaturdayVictoria Farmers’ Market

  • Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
  • 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.

Nick Russell & The Twisted X’s

  • El Campo Lost Lagoon
  • 665 Co Road 451, El Campo
  • 3-7 p.m.

Morningstar: Tasmin and Tim Live

  • Josie’s Mexican Food,
  • 610 Adams Ave., Port O’Connor
  • 7-11 p.m.

Trey Yenger Live

  • The Bomb Diggity
  • 208 Railroad St., Inez
  • 7-11 p.m.

Treble Soul Live at Splashway

  • Splashway Campground, Campground Office, Sheridan
  • 7-11 p.m.

Austin Gilliam: J Welch Farms

  • 111 Ripple Road, Victoria
  • 7-11 p.m.

Jarrod Birmingham

  • 5D Steakhouse, 2683 W. Adams Ave., Port O’Connor
  • 8 p.m.-midnight

SundayBruce Molsky Live

  • Oak Fiddle Camp
  • TR Ranch, 6975 Oak Ridge Road, Hallettsville
  • Noon-4 p.m.

The Broken Spokes

  • Outrigger Event Center, 515 Commerce St., Palacios
  • 7-11 p.m.

Hanneke Cassel: Live Oak Fiddle Camp 2023

  • TR Ranch, Hallettsville
  • 7-11 p.m.

Dean Paul Willeford at Indianola Fishing Pier

  • 8 Bell St., Port Lavaca
  • 8 p.m.-midnight

MondayReptiles, Mammals & Birds Oh My!

  • The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Free

Dean Paul Willeford: Hurricane Junction, Port O’Connor

  • Hurricane Junction Bar and Grill, 1502 W., Port O’Connor
  • 8 p.m.- midnight

TuesdayReptiles, Mammals & Birds Oh My!

  • Tuesday, May 30th
  • The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Free

Wild Tots

  • The Texas Zoo
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 10-10:45 a.m.
  • Free

WednesdayReptiles, Mammals & Birds Oh My!

  • Wednesdays
  • The Texas Zoo
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Free

Coffee and Donuts with Veterans

  • 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
  • 8:30-10 a.m.
  • Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.

VFW Burger night

  • 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
  • 5-8 p.m.
  • $6, comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra. Also Auxiliary Bake Sale.
  • Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.

Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo

  • Knights of Columbus Hall
  • 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
  • Every Wednesday, doors open at 5 p.m. Bingo starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or drink allowed.
  • Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus. For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.

ThursdayEstablish a Professional Domain, Website and E-mail UHV SBDC Online no cost webinar

  • Victoria County
  • 11 a.m.-noon
  • Free
  • Bringing your business online

Reptiles, Mammals & Birds Oh My!

  • The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Free

Rocking Rooster’s Cockpit: Trivia Night at Elisa Baker Art

  • 404 S. Austin St., Rockport
  • 7-11 p.m.

Briana Adams Music

  • Shiner Palace Saloon, 701 Ave. E., Shiner
  • 7:30-11:30 p.m.

OngoingBlack Cowboys: An American Story

  • Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum, 302 N. Esplanade, Cuero
  • 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. through Aug. 26
  • $8
  • A powerful exhibit featuring artifacts, photographs and documents honoring the work and skills of Black cowboys. Get to know their story — and get to know the real American West. “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”

Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art

  • 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
  • Noon-5 p.m. through June 25
  • On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” an exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.

Victoria Farmers’ Market

  • Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center,
  • 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.