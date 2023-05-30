Wednesday
Reptiles, Mammals & Birds Oh My!
- Wednesdays
- The Texas Zoo
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Free
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 8:30-10 a.m.
- Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.
VFW Burger night
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 5-8 p.m.
- $6, comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra. Also Auxiliary Bake Sale.
- Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.
Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo
- Knights of Columbus Hall
- 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
- Every Wednesday, doors open at 5 p.m. Bingo starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or drink allowed.
- Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus. For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.
Thursday
Establish a Professional Domain, Website and E-mail UHV SBDC Online no cost webinar
- Victoria County
- 11 a.m.-noon
- Free
- Bringing your business online
Reptiles, Mammals & Birds Oh My!
- The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Free
Rocking Rooster’s Cockpit: Trivia Night at Elisa Baker Art
- 404 S. Austin St., Rockport
- 7-11 p.m.
Briana Adams Music
- Shiner Palace Saloon, 701 Ave. E., Shiner
- 7:30-11:30 p.m.
Friday
Casablanca Bridal Trunk Show
- The Bridal Rail, 102 S. Lavaca Drive, Moulton
- 9:30 a.m.- June 4, 5 p.m.
- Never before seen bridal gowns, sips and sweets from local vendors, and fun giveaways make for an exciting weekend! Come try you dream Casablanca Bridal dress on before it’s gone!
Reptiles, Mammals & Birds Oh My!
- The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Free
Ben Meyer Band
- Aero Crafters, 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria
- 8 p.m. to midnight
Carson Jeffrey @ Tom Tom Festival
- Yoakum City Park, Yoakum
- 8 p.m. to midnight
Cody Canada and The Departed: Tom Tom Festival 2023
- Yoakum City Park, Yoakum
- 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Saturday
Cory Morrow: Tom Tom Festival 2023
- Yoakum Community Center, 779952921, Yoakum
- 12-4 p.m.
Trey Yenger Music: Trey Yenger LIVE @ The Hideaway at Splashway
- The Hideaway at Splashway, 5235 Second St., Sheridan
- 6-10 p.m.
Jon Stork: Tom Tom Festival 2023
- Yoakum Community Center, 779952921, Yoakum
- 7-11 p.m.
- Morningstar: Tasmin and Tim LIVE
- 5D Tavern, 213 S. Main St., Victoria
- 8 p.m. to midnight
Monday
VBS 2023 Stellar at LifePointe Fellowship
- LifePointe Fellowship, 8150 Nursery Drive, Victoria
- 6 p.m.- June 8, 8:30 p.m.
- Be a part of this year’s VBS Stellar! We will be blasting off on an exciting week June 5 — 8, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Wild Senses and Crazy Defenses
- The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Free
Tuesday
Hiring Best Practices UHV SBDC Online no cost webinar
- Victoria County
- 10 a.m.-noon
- Free
- Best practices, hiring strategies and processes
- Marketing Your Business on Google and Social Media UHV SBDC Online no cost webinar
- Victoria County
- 11 a.m.-noon
- Free
Top tips to promote your business
Wild Senses and Crazy Defenses Tuesday, June 6
- The Texas Zoo, 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Free
Ongoing
Black Cowboys: An American Story
- Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum, 302 N. Esplanade, Cuero
- 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. through Aug. 26
- $8
- A powerful exhibit featuring artifacts, photographs and documents honoring the work and skills of Black cowboys. Get to know their story — and get to know the real American West. “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”
Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
- 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
- Noon-5 p.m. through June 25
- On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” an exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center,
- 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.