Thursday

Childcare Employer Partnership UHV SBDC Online No cost live webinar

uhvsbdc.com

10-11 a.m.

Free

Support the child care needs of your employees

Museum of the Coastal Bend’s 16th Annual Spring Artisan Market

2200 E. Red River St., Victoria

11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Shop unique, hand-crafted products created by regional artisans and makers at the Museum of the Coastal Bend’s Artisan Market

Yarn Craft Club

Victoria Public Library,

302 N. Main St., Victoria

1-2 p.m.

Come in to learn the basics of crocheting and practice basic crochet stitches.

Marketing That Works for Small Business Budgets UHV SBDC No cost live webinar

uhvsbdc.com

1-2 p.m.

Free

Budget marketing that wows

Morgan Ashley Music: Morgan Ashley & Kate Watson at Texas Tree House

Texas Tree House,

West Monroe Avenue, Port O’Connor

6:30-10:30 p.m.

Jeff Jacobs Band

Rock Bottom Park & Pub,

507 S. Austin St., Rockport

8 p.m.- midnight

Friday

Leti Garza: Jaxchella Fiesta De Música

University of Houston-Victoria,

3007 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria

6-10 p.m.

Kevin Fowler: Cinco De Mayo Music Fest

5D Steakhouse,

2683 W. Adams St., Port O’Connor

6-10 p.m.

Roger Creager

5D Steakhouse, 2683 W. Adams, Port O’Connor

7-11 p.m.

Los-Amigos Asg

Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille,

133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo

8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

Saturday

2023 VCMGA Spring Plant Sale

283 Bachelor Drive, Victoria

8 a.m.-noon

The 2023 Victoria County Master Gardener Association Spring Plant Sale at VEG Pavilion and VEG.

Gulf Bend Center’s “Shine the Light” on Mental Health & Suicide Walk & Resource Fair

Riverside Park Special Events Area, Victoria

8 -11 a.m.

Free

Gulf Bend Center is hosting its 2023 “Shine the Light” on Mental Health & Suicide Walk & Resource Fair at the Special Events Area in Riverside Park.

Victoria Farmers’ Market

Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center,

2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.

Chess Club

Victoria Public Library,

302 N. Main St., Victoria

Noon-2:30 p.m.

The Victoria Public Library is partnering with the Golden Crescent Chess Club to bring chess to the library.

Jarrod Birmingham: Nixon Feather Fest Cinco De Mayo Celebration 2023

City of Nixon

7-11 p.m.

The Rocketz

Omar’s Bar,

814 Henderson St., Palacios

9:30 p.m.- 1:30 a.m.

Sunday

Holy Family Catholic Church Parish Festival

704 Mallette Drive, Victoria

10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

The 42nd Annual Holy Family Catholic Church Parish Festival, in the Holy Family Activity Center.

Tuesday

Mastering the BMC and Lean Startup Methodology for Success UHV SBDC Online Live no cost webinar

uhvsbdc.com

10-11 a.m.

Free

Essential tools for building successful businesses

May 9

How to Take Control of Your Cash Flow UHV SBDC Online Live no cost webinar

uhvsbdc.com

11 a.m.-noon

Free

Better cash flow management

Knowing Your Audience for Marketing UHV SBDC Online, live no cost webinar

uhvsbdc.com

2-3 p.m.

Free

Successful targeted marketing

Wild Tots

The Texas Zoo,

110 Memorial Drive, Victoria

10-10:45 a.m.

Free

Wednesday

Victoria Farmers' Market

Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center,

2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Make Your Website Work For You UHV SBDC Online Live no cost webinar

uhvsbdc.com

11 a.m.-noon

Free

Increase your website visibility

Conservation 101

The Texas Zoo,

110 Memorial Drive, Victoria

10:30 a.m.-noon

$20

Coffee and Donuts with Veterans

2001 Lova Drive, Victoria

8:30-10 a.m.

Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.

VFW Burger night

2001 Lova Drive, Victoria

5-8 p.m.

$6 comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra also Auxiliary Bake Sale.

Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.

Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo

Knights of Columbus Hall

3610 N. Ben Wilson St.

Every Wednesday, Doors open at 5 p.m. Bingo starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or drink allowed.

Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus. For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.

Thursday

Cuero Economic Development Summit

Friar Ag Center,

501 Industrial Blvd., Cuero

8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Free

The Cuero Economic Development Summit will be hosted in conjunction with Cuero’s 150th birthday.

Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities with Texas A&M AgriLife

Victoria Public Library,

302 N. Main St., Victoria

6-7 p.m.

Texas A&M AgriLife is hosting their Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities Gardening program at the Victoria Public Library!

VPL Jams - HandGrown

Victoria Public Library,

302 N. Main St., Victoria

7-8 p.m.

VPL JAMS is a monthly music series that highlights the local Crossroads music scene.

Conservation 101

The Texas Zoo,

110 Memorial Drive, Victoria

10:30 a.m.-noon

$20

Rocking Rooster's Cockpit: Trivia Night at Elisa Baker Art

Elisa Baker Art,

404 S. Austin St., Rockport

6:30-10:30 p.m.

T. Graham Brown

Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts,

214 N. Main St., Victoria

7-11 p.m.

On going

Black Cowboys: An American Story

Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum,

302 N. Esplanade St., Cuero

10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

$8

A powerful exhibit featuring artifacts, photographs and documents honoring the work and skills of Black cowboys. Get to know their story – and get to know the real American West.

“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”

Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art

1201 N. Moody St., Victoria

Noon-5 p.m.

On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” an exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas