Friday

Leti Garza: Jaxchella Fiesta de Música

University of Houston-Victoria,

3007 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria

6-10 p.m.

Kevin Fowler: Cinco de Mayo Music Fest

5D Steakhouse

2683 W. Adams St., Port O’Connor

6-10 p.m.

Roger Creager

5D Steakhouse

2683 W. Adams, Port O’Connor

7-11 p.m.

Los-Amigos Asg

Greek Bros. Oyster Bar & Grille,

133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo

8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

Saturday

2023 VCMGA Spring Plant Sale

283 Bachelor Drive, Victoria

8 a.m.-noon

The 2023 Victoria County Master Gardener Association Spring Plant Sale at Victoria Educational Gardens and Pavilion.

Gulf Bend Center’s “Shine the Light” on Mental Health & Suicide Walk & Resource Fair

Riverside Park Special Events Area, Victoria

8-11 a.m.

Free

Victoria Farmers’ Market

Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center

2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

On Wednesdays and Saturdays, local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.

Chess Club

Victoria Public Library

302 N. Main St., Victoria

Noon-2:30 p.m.

The Victoria Public Library is partnering with the Golden Crescent Chess Club to bring chess to the library.

Jarrod Birmingham: Nixon Feather Fest Cinco de Mayo Celebration 2023

City of Nixon

7-11 p.m.

The Rocketz

Omar’s Bar,

814 Henderson St., Palacios

9:30 p.m.- 1:30 a.m.

Sunday

Holy Family Catholic Church Parish Festival

704 Mallette Drive, Victoria

10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

The 42nd annual Holy Family Catholic Church Parish Festival, in the Holy Family Activity Center.

Tuesday

Mastering the BMC and Lean Startup Methodology for Success

UHV Small Business Development Center

Online

10-11 a.m.

This is a free webinar at uhvsbdc.com. Includes essential tools for building a successful businesses.

How to Take Control of Your Cash Flow

UHV Small Business Development Center

Online

11 a.m.-noon

This is a free webinar at uhvsbdc.com. Teaches better cash flow management.

Knowing Your Audience for Marketing

UHV Small Business Development Center

Online

2-3 p.m.

This is a free webinar at uhvsbdc.com. Teaches successful targeted marketing.

Wild Tots

The Texas Zoo

110 Memorial Drive, Victoria

10-10:45 a.m.

Free

Wednesday

Make Your Website Work For You

UHV Small Business Development Center

Online

11 a.m.-noon

This is a free webinar at uhvsbdc.com. Teaches how to increase your website visibility.

Conservation 101

The Texas Zoo

110 Memorial Drive, Victoria

10:30 a.m.-noon

$20

Coffee and Donuts with Veterans

2001 Lova Drive, Victoria

8:30-10 a.m.

Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.

VFW Burger night

2001 Lova Drive, Victoria

5-8 p.m.

$6 comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra also Auxiliary Bake Sale.

Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.

Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo

Knights of Columbus Hall

3610 N. Ben Wilson St.

Every Wednesday, doors open at 5 p.m. Bingo starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or drink allowed.

Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus. For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.

Thursday

Cuero Economic Development Summit

Friar Ag Center,

501 Industrial Blvd., Cuero

8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Free

The Cuero Economic Development Summit will be hosted in conjunction with Cuero’s 150th birthday.

Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities with Texas A&M AgriLife

Victoria Public Library

302 N. Main St., Victoria

6-7 p.m.

Texas A&M AgriLife is hosting the Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities Gardening program at the Victoria Public Library.

VPL Jams — HandGrown

Victoria Public Library

302 N. Main St., Victoria

7-8 p.m.

VPL JAMS is a monthly music series that highlights the local Crossroads music scene.

Rocking Rooster’s Cockpit: Trivia Night at Elisa Baker Art

Elisa Baker Art

404 S. Austin St., Rockport

6:30-10:30 p.m.

T. Graham Brown

Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts,

214 N. Main St., Victoria

7-11 p.m.

Friday

Hayden McBride

Greek Bros. Oyster Bar & Grille

133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo

7-11 p.m.

Rockport Art Center evening of Jazz with BillyRay Sheppard Band

Rockport Center for the Arts

204 S. Austin St., Rockport

7:30-11:30 p.m.

Jake Worthington

Greek Bros. Oyster Bar & Grille

133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo

8:30 p.m.- May 13, 12:30 a.m.

Ongoing

Black Cowboys: An American Story

Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum,

302 N. Esplanade St., Cuero

10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

$8

A powerful exhibit featuring artifacts, photographs and documents honoring the work and skills of Black cowboys. Get to know their story – and get to know the real American West.

“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”

Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art

1201 N. Moody St., Victoria

Noon-5 p.m.

On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” an exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.