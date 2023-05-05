Friday
Leti Garza: Jaxchella Fiesta de Música
University of Houston-Victoria,
3007 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria
6-10 p.m.
Kevin Fowler: Cinco de Mayo Music Fest
5D Steakhouse
2683 W. Adams St., Port O’Connor
6-10 p.m.
Roger Creager
5D Steakhouse
2683 W. Adams, Port O’Connor
7-11 p.m.
Los-Amigos Asg
Greek Bros. Oyster Bar & Grille,
133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
Saturday
2023 VCMGA Spring Plant Sale
283 Bachelor Drive, Victoria
8 a.m.-noon
The 2023 Victoria County Master Gardener Association Spring Plant Sale at Victoria Educational Gardens and Pavilion.
Gulf Bend Center’s “Shine the Light” on Mental Health & Suicide Walk & Resource Fair
Riverside Park Special Events Area, Victoria
8-11 a.m.
Free
Victoria Farmers’ Market
Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
On Wednesdays and Saturdays, local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Chess Club
Victoria Public Library
302 N. Main St., Victoria
Noon-2:30 p.m.
The Victoria Public Library is partnering with the Golden Crescent Chess Club to bring chess to the library.
Jarrod Birmingham: Nixon Feather Fest Cinco de Mayo Celebration 2023
City of Nixon
7-11 p.m.
The Rocketz
Omar’s Bar,
814 Henderson St., Palacios
9:30 p.m.- 1:30 a.m.
Sunday
Holy Family Catholic Church Parish Festival
704 Mallette Drive, Victoria
10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
The 42nd annual Holy Family Catholic Church Parish Festival, in the Holy Family Activity Center.
Tuesday
Mastering the BMC and Lean Startup Methodology for Success
UHV Small Business Development Center
Online
10-11 a.m.
This is a free webinar at uhvsbdc.com. Includes essential tools for building a successful businesses.
How to Take Control of Your Cash Flow
UHV Small Business Development Center
Online
11 a.m.-noon
This is a free webinar at uhvsbdc.com. Teaches better cash flow management.
Knowing Your Audience for Marketing
UHV Small Business Development Center
Online
2-3 p.m.
This is a free webinar at uhvsbdc.com. Teaches successful targeted marketing.
Wild Tots
The Texas Zoo
110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
10-10:45 a.m.
Free
Wednesday
Make Your Website Work For You
UHV Small Business Development Center
Online
11 a.m.-noon
This is a free webinar at uhvsbdc.com. Teaches how to increase your website visibility.
Conservation 101
The Texas Zoo
110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
10:30 a.m.-noon
$20
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
8:30-10 a.m.
Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.
VFW Burger night
2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
5-8 p.m.
$6 comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra also Auxiliary Bake Sale.
Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.
Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo
Knights of Columbus Hall
3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
Every Wednesday, doors open at 5 p.m. Bingo starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or drink allowed.
Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus. For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.
Thursday
Cuero Economic Development Summit
Friar Ag Center,
501 Industrial Blvd., Cuero
8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Free
The Cuero Economic Development Summit will be hosted in conjunction with Cuero’s 150th birthday.
Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities with Texas A&M AgriLife
Victoria Public Library
302 N. Main St., Victoria
6-7 p.m.
Texas A&M AgriLife is hosting the Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities Gardening program at the Victoria Public Library.
VPL Jams — HandGrown
Victoria Public Library
302 N. Main St., Victoria
7-8 p.m.
VPL JAMS is a monthly music series that highlights the local Crossroads music scene.
Conservation 101
The Texas Zoo
110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
10:30 a.m.-noon
$20
Rocking Rooster’s Cockpit: Trivia Night at Elisa Baker Art
Elisa Baker Art
404 S. Austin St., Rockport
6:30-10:30 p.m.
T. Graham Brown
Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts,
214 N. Main St., Victoria
7-11 p.m.
Friday
Hayden McBride
Greek Bros. Oyster Bar & Grille
133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
7-11 p.m.
Rockport Art Center evening of Jazz with BillyRay Sheppard Band
Rockport Center for the Arts
204 S. Austin St., Rockport
7:30-11:30 p.m.
Jake Worthington
Greek Bros. Oyster Bar & Grille
133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
8:30 p.m.- May 13, 12:30 a.m.
Ongoing
Black Cowboys: An American Story
Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum,
302 N. Esplanade St., Cuero
10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
$8
A powerful exhibit featuring artifacts, photographs and documents honoring the work and skills of Black cowboys. Get to know their story – and get to know the real American West.
“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”
Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
Noon-5 p.m.
On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” an exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.