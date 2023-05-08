Tuesday

Mastering the BMC and Lean Startup Methodology for Success

UHV Small Business Development Center

Online

10-11 a.m.

This is a free webinar at uhvsbdc.com. Includes essential tools for building a successful businesses.

How to Take Control of Your Cash Flow

UHV Small Business Development Center

Online

11 a.m.-noon

This is a free webinar at uhvsbdc.com. Teaches better cash flow management.

Knowing Your Audience for Marketing

UHV Small Business Development Center

Online

2-3 p.m.

This is a free webinar at uhvsbdc.com. Teaches successful targeted marketing.

Wild Tots

The Texas Zoo

110 Memorial Drive, Victoria

10-10:45 a.m.

Free

Wednesday

Victoria Farmers’ Market

Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center,

2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

On Wednesdays and Saturdays, local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.

Make Your Website Work For You

UHV Small Business Development Center

Online

11 a.m.-noon

This is a free webinar at uhvsbdc.com. Teaches how to increase your website visibility.

Conservation 101

The Texas Zoo

110 Memorial Drive, Victoria

10:30 a.m.-noon

$20

Coffee and Donuts with Veterans

2001 Lova Drive, Victoria

8:30-10 a.m.

Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.

VFW Burger night

2001 Lova Drive, Victoria

5-8 p.m.

$6 comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra also Auxiliary Bake Sale.

Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.

Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo

Knights of Columbus Hall

3610 N. Ben Wilson St.

Every Wednesday, doors open at 5 p.m. Bingo starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or drink allowed.

Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus. For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.

Thursday

Cuero Economic Development Summit

Friar Ag Center,

501 Industrial Blvd., Cuero

8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Free

The Cuero Economic Development Summit will be hosted in conjunction with Cuero’s 150th birthday.

Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities with Texas A&M AgriLife

Victoria Public Library

302 N. Main St., Victoria

6-7 p.m.

Texas A&M AgriLife is hosting the Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities Gardening program at the Victoria Public Library.

VPL Jams — HandGrown

Victoria Public Library

302 N. Main St., Victoria

7-8 p.m.

VPL JAMS is a monthly music series that highlights the local Crossroads music scene.

Conservation 101

The Texas Zoo

110 Memorial Drive, Victoria

10:30 a.m.-noon

$20

Rocking Rooster’s Cockpit: Trivia Night at Elisa Baker Art

Elisa Baker Art

404 S. Austin St., Rockport

6:30-10:30 p.m.

T. Graham Brown

Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts,

214 N. Main St., Victoria

7-11 p.m.

Friday

Hayden McBride

Greek Bros. Oyster Bar & Grille

133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo

7-11 p.m.

Rockport Art Center evening of Jazz with BillyRay Sheppard Band

Rockport Center for the Arts

204 S. Austin St., Rockport

7:30-11:30 p.m.

Jake Worthington

Greek Bros. Oyster Bar & Grille

133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo

8:30 p.m.- 12:30 a.m.

Saturday

Catholic War Veterans St John’s Post 1269 Pre-Mothers Day Dance

Catholic War Veterans,

1007 S. Main St., Victoria

8 p.m.- 12:01 a.m.

$10

Dash for Downs

116 E. Gonzales St., Yoakum

8 a.m.-noon

$10 to $20

Zoo S.T.E.A.M Workshop

The Texas Zoo,

110 Memorial Drive, Victoria

12-1:30 p.m.

$20

Lost Lagoon Spring Fest

Chad Cooke Band

Wynn Williams

Hayden Baker Music

Jarrod Birmingham

665 Co Road 451, El Campo

5 p.m. — midnight

Walt Wilkins

TR Ranch,

9488 Farm-to-Market Road 532, Hallettsville

7-11 p.m.

Tuesday

AI and HR: Be Aware and Prepare UHV SBDC Online no cost live webinar

Victoria County

10-11 a.m.

Free

Generative artificial intelligence tools in your workplace

Wild Tots

The Texas Zoo,

110 Memorial Drive, Victoria

10-10:45 a.m.

Free

Ongoing

Black Cowboys: An American Story

Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum,

302 N. Esplanade, Cuero

10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

$8

A powerful exhibit featuring artifacts, photographs and documents honoring the work and skills of Black cowboys. Get to know their story – and get to know the real American West.

“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”

Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art

1201 N. Moody St., Victoria

Noon-5 p.m.

On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” an exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.