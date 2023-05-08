Tuesday
Mastering the BMC and Lean Startup Methodology for Success
UHV Small Business Development Center
Online
10-11 a.m.
This is a free webinar at uhvsbdc.com. Includes essential tools for building a successful businesses.
How to Take Control of Your Cash Flow
UHV Small Business Development Center
Online
11 a.m.-noon
This is a free webinar at uhvsbdc.com. Teaches better cash flow management.
Knowing Your Audience for Marketing
UHV Small Business Development Center
Online
2-3 p.m.
This is a free webinar at uhvsbdc.com. Teaches successful targeted marketing.
Wild Tots
The Texas Zoo
110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
10-10:45 a.m.
Free
Wednesday
Victoria Farmers’ Market
Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center,
2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
On Wednesdays and Saturdays, local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Make Your Website Work For You
UHV Small Business Development Center
Online
11 a.m.-noon
This is a free webinar at uhvsbdc.com. Teaches how to increase your website visibility.
Conservation 101
The Texas Zoo
110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
10:30 a.m.-noon
$20
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
8:30-10 a.m.
Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.
VFW Burger night
2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
5-8 p.m.
$6 comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra also Auxiliary Bake Sale.
Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.
Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo
Knights of Columbus Hall
3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
Every Wednesday, doors open at 5 p.m. Bingo starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or drink allowed.
Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus. For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.
Thursday
Cuero Economic Development Summit
Friar Ag Center,
501 Industrial Blvd., Cuero
8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Free
The Cuero Economic Development Summit will be hosted in conjunction with Cuero’s 150th birthday.
Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities with Texas A&M AgriLife
Victoria Public Library
302 N. Main St., Victoria
6-7 p.m.
Texas A&M AgriLife is hosting the Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities Gardening program at the Victoria Public Library.
VPL Jams — HandGrown
Victoria Public Library
302 N. Main St., Victoria
7-8 p.m.
VPL JAMS is a monthly music series that highlights the local Crossroads music scene.
Conservation 101
The Texas Zoo
110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
10:30 a.m.-noon
$20
Rocking Rooster’s Cockpit: Trivia Night at Elisa Baker Art
Elisa Baker Art
404 S. Austin St., Rockport
6:30-10:30 p.m.
T. Graham Brown
Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts,
214 N. Main St., Victoria
7-11 p.m.
Friday
Hayden McBride
Greek Bros. Oyster Bar & Grille
133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
7-11 p.m.
Rockport Art Center evening of Jazz with BillyRay Sheppard Band
Rockport Center for the Arts
204 S. Austin St., Rockport
7:30-11:30 p.m.
Jake Worthington
Greek Bros. Oyster Bar & Grille
133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
8:30 p.m.- 12:30 a.m.
Saturday
Catholic War Veterans St John’s Post 1269 Pre-Mothers Day Dance
Catholic War Veterans,
1007 S. Main St., Victoria
8 p.m.- 12:01 a.m.
$10
Dash for Downs
116 E. Gonzales St., Yoakum
8 a.m.-noon
$10 to $20
Zoo S.T.E.A.M Workshop
The Texas Zoo,
110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
12-1:30 p.m.
$20
Lost Lagoon Spring Fest
Chad Cooke Band
Wynn Williams
Hayden Baker Music
Jarrod Birmingham
665 Co Road 451, El Campo
5 p.m. — midnight
Walt Wilkins
TR Ranch,
9488 Farm-to-Market Road 532, Hallettsville
7-11 p.m.
Tuesday
AI and HR: Be Aware and Prepare UHV SBDC Online no cost live webinar
Victoria County
10-11 a.m.
Free
Generative artificial intelligence tools in your workplace
Wild Tots
The Texas Zoo,
110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
10-10:45 a.m.
Free
Ongoing
Black Cowboys: An American Story
Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum,
302 N. Esplanade, Cuero
10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
$8
A powerful exhibit featuring artifacts, photographs and documents honoring the work and skills of Black cowboys. Get to know their story – and get to know the real American West.
“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”
Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
Noon-5 p.m.
On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” an exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.