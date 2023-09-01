Friday
Unlocking the Power of Human-Centric AI Content Creation Create
- UHV SBDC Online Live Webinar
- uhvsbdc.com
- 2-3 p.m.
- Free
- Five key takeaways to transform your content creation process with AI
David Landers Lewis
- American Legion Post 166
- 1402 E. Santa Rosa St., Victoria
- 7-11 p.m.
City of Kenedy Labor Day Music Festival
- Featuring: Roger Creager and Reid Haughton
- Downtown Kenedy
- 303 W. Main St., Kenedy
- 7-11 p.m.
Saturday
Bill Pekar & The Rainey Brothers
- Spoetzl Brewery
- 603 E. Brewery St., Shiner
- 2-6 p.m.
Sunday
The Red Iron Push
- Spoetzl Brewery
- 603 E. Brewery St., Shiner
- 2-6 p.m.
Monday
The Texas Zoo
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Fee charged
Two Tons of Steel
- The Inn At Fulton Harbor
- 215 N. Fulton Beach Road, Fulton
- 6-10 p.m.
TuesdayTexas Travel Industry Recovery Grant
- UHV SBDC online live webinar grant program tourism travel
- uhvsbdc.com
- 10-11 a.m.
- Free
- The Texas Travel Industry Recovery Program provides one-time reimbursement grants to Texas businesses in the tourism, travel, and hospitality industries.
Calhoun County Democratic Club
- Calhoun County Public Library
- 00 W. Mahan St., Port Lavaca
- 5:30-7:31 p.m.
- September monthly meeting for Calhoun County Democrats.
ThursdayHands-on History: Retablo Painting Workshop
- Museum of the Coastal Bend, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
- 5:30-7:30 a.m.
- $5
- The Museum of the Coastal Bend is hosting Hands-on History: Retablo Painting Workshop from 5:30 — 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7.
Zach Cornell
- Rear Window Listening Room, 107 Menefee Ave., Ganado
- 7-11 p.m.
FridayST. MARY’S CHURCH RUMMAGE SALE
- St. Mary’s Church Hall, 401 S. Liberty St., Victoria
- 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- ST. MARY’S RUMMAGE SALE — Come SHOP!
Nave Museum Exhibit: “Images of South Texas” by Linda LaMantia
- 306 W. Commercial St., 306 W. Commercial St., Victoria
- Noon- Oct. 29, 5 p.m.
- The Nave Museum presents “Images of South Texas” by artist Linda LaMantia proudly sponsored by Toyota of Victoria
Cuero Golden Championships Celebration
- Gobbler Stadium, 920 E. Broadway St., Cuero
- 4 p.m.- Sept. 9, 12 a.m.
- Golden Championships Celebration — event commemorating the 50th anniversary of the 1973 Cuero Gobblers State Football Championship and the 44-game winning streak — Sept. 8 @ Gobbler Stadium
Two For Texas Art:
- An Evening with Marcia Ball and Gordon Fowler at The Rockport Center For The Arts
- Rockport Center for the Arts, 204 S. Austin St., Rockport
- 7:30-11:30 p.m.
Ongoing
Victoria Farmers’ Market
Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- On Wednesdays and Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
361 Pop Up Shops
- 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria
- 11 a.m.-6 p.m. daily
- Indoor market