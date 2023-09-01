Friday

Unlocking the Power of Human-Centric AI Content Creation Create

  • UHV SBDC Online Live Webinar
  • uhvsbdc.com
  • 2-3 p.m.
  • Free
  • Five key takeaways to transform your content creation process with AI

David Landers Lewis

  • American Legion Post 166
  • 1402 E. Santa Rosa St., Victoria
  • 7-11 p.m.

City of Kenedy Labor Day Music Festival

  • Featuring: Roger Creager and Reid Haughton
  • Downtown Kenedy
  • 303 W. Main St., Kenedy
  • 7-11 p.m.

Saturday

Bill Pekar & The Rainey Brothers

  • Spoetzl Brewery
  • 603 E. Brewery St., Shiner
  • 2-6 p.m.

Sunday

The Red Iron Push

  • Spoetzl Brewery
  • 603 E. Brewery St., Shiner
  • 2-6 p.m.

Monday

The Texas Zoo

  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Fee charged

Two Tons of Steel

  • The Inn At Fulton Harbor
  • 215 N. Fulton Beach Road, Fulton
  • 6-10 p.m.

TuesdayTexas Travel Industry Recovery Grant

  • UHV SBDC online live webinar grant program tourism travel
  • uhvsbdc.com
  • 10-11 a.m.
  • Free
  • The Texas Travel Industry Recovery Program provides one-time reimbursement grants to Texas businesses in the tourism, travel, and hospitality industries.

Calhoun County Democratic Club

  • Calhoun County Public Library
  • 00 W. Mahan St., Port Lavaca
  • 5:30-7:31 p.m.
  • September monthly meeting for Calhoun County Democrats.

ThursdayHands-on History: Retablo Painting Workshop

  • Museum of the Coastal Bend, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
  • 5:30-7:30 a.m.
  • $5
  • The Museum of the Coastal Bend is hosting Hands-on History: Retablo Painting Workshop from 5:30 — 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7.

Zach Cornell

  • Rear Window Listening Room, 107 Menefee Ave., Ganado
  • 7-11 p.m.

FridayST. MARY’S CHURCH RUMMAGE SALE

  • St. Mary’s Church Hall, 401 S. Liberty St., Victoria
  • 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • ST. MARY’S RUMMAGE SALE — Come SHOP!

Nave Museum Exhibit: “Images of South Texas” by Linda LaMantia

  • 306 W. Commercial St., 306 W. Commercial St., Victoria
  • Noon- Oct. 29, 5 p.m.
  • The Nave Museum presents “Images of South Texas” by artist Linda LaMantia proudly sponsored by Toyota of Victoria

Cuero Golden Championships Celebration

  • Gobbler Stadium, 920 E. Broadway St., Cuero
  • 4 p.m.- Sept. 9, 12 a.m.
  • Golden Championships Celebration — event commemorating the 50th anniversary of the 1973 Cuero Gobblers State Football Championship and the 44-game winning streak — Sept. 8 @ Gobbler Stadium

Two For Texas Art:

  • An Evening with Marcia Ball and Gordon Fowler at The Rockport Center For The Arts
  • Rockport Center for the Arts, 204 S. Austin St., Rockport
  • 7:30-11:30 p.m.

Ongoing

Victoria Farmers’ Market

Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center

  • 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • On Wednesdays and Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.

361 Pop Up Shops

  • 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria
  • 11 a.m.-6 p.m. daily
  • Indoor market