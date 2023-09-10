Tuesday
Lyceum Lecture: Joel Salatin
- Victoria College’s Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts
- 214 N. Main St., Victoria
- 6-7 p.m.
- Join Victoria College for a high-energy Lyceum lecture featuring regenerative farmer Joel Salatin.
Wednesday
Choose the Right Franchise Opportunity for You
- UHV SBDC online live webinar
- uhvsbdc.com
- 10-11 a.m.
- Free
- Analyze, compare, and select your perfect franchise
Get Your Local Business on Google Search and Maps
- UHV SBDC online live webinar
- uhvsbdc.com
- 11 a.m.-noon
- Free
- Showing up when customers are searching online
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 8:30-10 a.m.
- Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.
VFW Burger Night
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 5-8 p.m.
- $6, comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra. Also, auxiliary bake sale.
- Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.
Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo
- Knights of Columbus Hall
- 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
- Every Wednesday, doors open at 5 p.m.
- Bingo starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or drink allowed.
- Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus.
- For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.
Thursday
INK Hiring Event
- Workforce Solutions
- 120 S. Main St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Speak with recruiters about their opportunities!
Saturday
2nd Annual Dinner & A Show
- South Market Street, Goliad
- 7-10 p.m.
- $25
- Main Street Goliad invites you to spend the evening on Main Street singing along to those classic hits and enjoying great food. We are excited to bring to Goliad the Texas Coast Classic Rock Band!
Opening Night: "Bravo Broadway"
- Victoria Fine Arts Center
- 1002 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria
- 7:30-9:30 p.m.
- $45 to $50
- Concert Series 1 Performers: Scarlett Strallen, LaKisha Jones & Hugh Panaro
Billy Snipes
- Rockport Market Days
- 100 Seabreeze Drive, Rockport
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Trey Yenger
- The Hideaway at Splashway
- 5235 Second St., Sheridan
- 6-10 p.m.
Piri & Angela: VICTORIA
- Personal Encounter Church, Victoria
- 7-11 p.m.
Sunday
Volunteer Registration
- The Texas Zoo
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 1-3 p.m.
- Free
Paige Lewis Music: Song Swap w/ Eric Woodring
- Shiner Bock Brewery
- 603 SH 95, Shiner
- 1-5 p.m.
Sara Petite
- Spoetzl Brewery
- 603 E. Brewery St., Shiner
- 1-5 p.m.
Morningstar: Tasmin and Tim
Wellhead Tavern
23404 NW. Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria
4-8 p.m.
Ongoing
Victoria Farmers’ Market
Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- On Wednesdays and Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
361 Pop Up Shops
- 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria
- 11 a.m.-6 p.m. daily
- Indoor market