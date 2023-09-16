Saturday
“Glimpses of the Past: Bessie Dean Parr”
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
- 12-5 p.m.
- Glimpses of the Past: Bessie Dean Parr’s Photographs of Turn of the Century, Collierville, Tennessee, including selections from the local antique car collection of Willie Sanders.
Sip and Paint Event —
The Shack Bar
and Grill — La Salle
- The Shack Bar & Grill, 2049 Farm to Market Road 616, La Salle
- 2-4 p.m.
- $30
- Get your paint ON at The Shack Bar and Grill!
Second Annual
Dinner & A Show
- South Market Street, Goliad
- 7-10 p.m.
- $25
- Main Street Goliad invites you to spend the evening on Main Street singing along to those classic hits and enjoying great food. We are excited to bring to Goliad the Texas Coast Classic Rock Band.
Opening Night:
“Bravo Broadway”
- Victoria Fine Arts Center
- 1002 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria
- 7:30-9:30 p.m.
- $45 to $50
- Concert Series 1 Performers: Scarlett Strallen, LaKisha Jones and Hugh Panaro
Billy Snipes
- Rockport Market Days
- 100 Seabreeze Drive, Rockport
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Trey Yenger
- The Hideaway at Splashway
- 5235 Second St., Sheridan
- 6-10 p.m.
Piri & Angela
- Personal Encounter Church
- Victoria
- 7-11 p.m.
Sunday“Glimpses of the Past: Bessie Dean Parr”
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
- 12-5 p.m.
- Glimpses of the Past: Bessie Dean Parr’s Photographs of Turn of the Century, Collierville, Tennessee, including selections from the local antique car collection of Willie Sanders.
Volunteer Registration
- The Texas Zoo
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 1-3 p.m.
- Free
Paige Lewis Music: Song Swap w/ Eric Woodring
- Shiner Bock Brewery
- 603 SH 95, Shiner
- 1-5 p.m.
Sara Petite
- Spoetzl Brewery
- 603 E. Brewery St., Shiner
- 1-5 p.m.
Eric Woodring:
w/Paige Lewis
- Spoetzl Brewery, 603 E. Brewery St., Shiner
- 1-5 p.m.
Morningstar:
Tasmin and Tim
- Wellhead Tavern
- 23404 NW. Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria
- 4-8 p.m.
TuesdayEstablishing Business Credit
- Line of Credit Business Account D&B
- UHV SBDC online live webinaruhvsbdc.com
- 10-11 a.m.
- Free
- Build Business Credit
Jingle All The Way UHV SBDC
- Online Marketing Sales eCommerce
- uhvsbdc.com
- 2-3 p.m.
- Free
- Claim your piece of the holiday pie
WednesdayReach Customers Online
- UHV SBDC Online Sales Marketing Google Visibility
- uhvsbdc.com
- 11 a.m.-noon
- Free
- How your business can be found online with Google
“Glimpses of the Past: Bessie Dean Parr”
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
- 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
- Noon-5 p.m.
- Glimpses of the Past: Bessie Dean Parr’s Photographs of Turn of the Century, Collierville, Tennessee, including selections from the local antique car collection of Willie Sanders.
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 8:30-10 a.m.
- Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.
VFW Burger Night
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 5-8 p.m.
- $6, comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra. Also, auxiliary bake sale.
- Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.
Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo
- Knights of Columbus Hall
- 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
- Every Wednesday, doors open at 5 p.m.
- Bingo starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or drink allowed.
- Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus.
- For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.
Thursday“Glimpses of the Past: Bessie Dean Parr”
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
- Noon-5 p.m.
- Glimpses of the Past: Bessie Dean Parr’s Photographs of Turn of the Century, Collierville, Tennessee, including selections from the local antique car collection of Willie Sanders.
John W. Stormont Lecture Series
- Museum of the Coastal Bend
- 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
- 5:30-7 p.m.
- Victoria College’s Museum of the Coastal Bend announces the Fall 2023 John W. Stormont Lecture Series. Lectures will take place at the museum, are free admission and open to the public.
Hayden Baker Music
- Shiner Palace Saloon
- 701 Ave. E., Shiner
- 7-11 p.m.
Friday“Glimpses of the Past: Bessie Dean Parr”
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
- 12-5 p.m.
- Glimpses of the Past: Bessie Dean Parr’s Photographs of Turn of the Century, Collierville, Tennessee, including selections from the local antique car collection of Willie Sanders.
SaturdayWild Hog Hunting Workshop Sept. 23, 2023 outside of Gonzales, Texas
- Jim Frank’s Farm Direct Meat, 931 Turkey Bottom Road, Yoakum
- 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
- $289
- Just because that wild pig is lean by nature doesn’t mean it can’t make delicious hams, cuts, butts, ribs and sausage. You just need a different approach. Learn to cure that wild pork bacon.
”Glimpses of the Past: Bessie Dean Parr”
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
- 12-5 p.m.
- Glimpses of the Past: Bessie Dean Parr’s Photographs of Turn of the Century, Collierville, Tennessee, including selections from the local antique car collection of Willie Sanders.
Trey Yenger Music: Trey Yenger LIVE
- The Bomb Diggity, 208 Railroad St., Inez
- 7-11 p.m.
Cameron Wrinkle
- Rocky Creek Retriever Hunting Club Lodge, 2908 Co Road 469, El Campo
- 8 p.m.- Sept. 24, 12 a.m.
OngoingVictoria Farmers’ Market
Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health
- Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- On Wednesdays and Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
361 Pop Up Shops
- 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria
- 11 a.m.-6 p.m. daily
- Indoor market