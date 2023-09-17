Tuesday
Establishing Business Credit
- Line of Credit Business Account D&B
- UHV SBDC online live webinar
- uhvsbdc.com
- 10-11 a.m.
- Free
- Build Business Credit
Jingle All The Way UHV SBDC
- Online Marketing Sales eCommerce
- uhvsbdc.com
- 2-3 p.m.
- Free
- Claim your piece of the holiday pie
Wednesday
Reach Customers Online
- UHV SBDC online sales marketing Google visibility
- uhvsbdc.com
- 11 a.m.-noon
- Free
- How your business can be found online with Google
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 8:30-10 a.m.
- Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.
VFW Burger Night
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 5-8 p.m.
- $6, comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra. Also, auxiliary bake sale.
- Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.
Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo
- Knights of Columbus Hall
- 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
- Every Wednesday, doors open at 5 p.m.
- Bingo starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or drink allowed.
- Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus.
- For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.
Thursday
John W. Stormont Lecture Series
- Museum of the Coastal Bend
- 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
- 5:30-7 p.m.
- Lectures will take place at the museum, are free admission and open to the public.
Hayden Baker Music
- Shiner Palace Saloon
- 701 Ave. E., Shiner
- 7-11 p.m.
Friday
Trey Yenger Music:
- J Welch Farms
- 111 Ripple Road, Victoria
- 7-11 p.m.
Saturday
Wild Hog Hunting Workshop
- Jim Frank's Farm Direct Meat
- 931 Turkey Bottom Road, Yoakum
- 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
- $289
- Just because that wild pig is lean by nature doesn’t mean it can’t make delicious hams, cuts, butts, ribs and sausage. You just need a different approach. Learn to cure that wild pork bacon.
Trey Yenger Music
- The Bomb Diggity
- 208 Railroad St., Inez
- 7-11 p.m.
Cameron Wrinkle
- Rocky Creek Retriever Hunting Club Lodge
- 2908 County Road 469, El Campo
- 8 p.m.- midnight
Sunday
Turkey Dinner & Fall Festival
- St. Patrick's Catholic Church,
- 13316 SH 185, Bloomington
- 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Turkey and dressing plate lunch, live auction, dessert sale, kids games, raffle drawing.
Ongoing
Victoria Farmers’ Market
Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- On Wednesdays and Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
"Glimpses of the Past: Bessie Dean Parr"
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
- 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
- Noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday
- Glimpses of the Past: Bessie Dean Parr’s Photographs of Turn of the Century, Collierville, Tennessee, including selections from the local antique car collection of Willie Sanders.
361 Pop Up Shops
- 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria
- 11 a.m.-6 p.m. daily
- Indoor market