 Tuesday

Establishing Business Credit 

  • Line of Credit Business Account D&B
  • UHV SBDC online live webinar
  • uhvsbdc.com
  • 10-11 a.m.
  • Free
  • Build Business Credit

Jingle All The Way UHV SBDC

  • Online Marketing Sales eCommerce
  • uhvsbdc.com
  • 2-3 p.m.
  • Free
  • Claim your piece of the holiday pie

Wednesday

Reach Customers Online

  • UHV SBDC online sales marketing Google visibility
  • uhvsbdc.com
  • 11 a.m.-noon
  • Free
  • How your business can be found online with Google

Coffee and Donuts with Veterans

  • 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
  • 8:30-10 a.m.
  • Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.

VFW Burger Night

  • 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
  • 5-8 p.m.
  • $6, comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra. Also, auxiliary bake sale.
  • Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.

Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo

  • Knights of Columbus Hall
  • 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
  • Every Wednesday, doors open at 5 p.m.
  • Bingo starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or drink allowed.
  • Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus.
  • For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.

Thursday

John W. Stormont Lecture Series

  • Museum of the Coastal Bend
  • 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
  • 5:30-7 p.m.
  • Lectures will take place at the museum, are free admission and open to the public.

Hayden Baker Music

  • Shiner Palace Saloon
  • 701 Ave. E., Shiner
  • 7-11 p.m.

Friday

Trey Yenger Music:

  • J Welch Farms
  • 111 Ripple Road, Victoria
  • 7-11 p.m.

Saturday

Wild Hog Hunting Workshop

  • Jim Frank's Farm Direct Meat
  • 931 Turkey Bottom Road, Yoakum
  • 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • $289
  • Just because that wild pig is lean by nature doesn’t mean it can’t make delicious hams, cuts, butts, ribs and sausage. You just need a different approach. Learn to cure that wild pork bacon.

Trey Yenger Music

  • The Bomb Diggity
  • 208 Railroad St., Inez
  • 7-11 p.m.

Cameron Wrinkle

  • Rocky Creek Retriever Hunting Club Lodge
  • 2908 County Road 469, El Campo
  • 8 p.m.- midnight

Sunday

Turkey Dinner & Fall Festival

  • St. Patrick's Catholic Church,
  • 13316 SH 185, Bloomington
  • 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
  • Turkey and dressing plate lunch, live auction, dessert sale, kids games, raffle drawing.

Ongoing

Victoria Farmers’ Market

Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center

  • 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • On Wednesdays and Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.

"Glimpses of the Past: Bessie Dean Parr"

  • Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
  • 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
  • Noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday
  • Glimpses of the Past: Bessie Dean Parr’s Photographs of Turn of the Century, Collierville, Tennessee, including selections from the local antique car collection of Willie Sanders.

361 Pop Up Shops

  • 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria
  • 11 a.m.-6 p.m. daily
  • Indoor market