Monday

The Texas Zoo

  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Fee charged

Two Tons of Steel

  • The Inn At Fulton Harbor
  • 215 N. Fulton Beach Road, Fulton
  • 6-10 p.m.

Tuesday

Texas Travel Industry Recovery Grant

  • UHV SBDC online live webinar grant program tourism travel
  • uhvsbdc.com
  • 10-11 a.m.
  • Free
  • The Texas Travel Industry Recovery Program provides one-time reimbursement grants to Texas businesses in the tourism, travel, and hospitality industries.

Calhoun County Democratic Club

  • Calhoun County Public Library
  • 200 W. Mahan St., Port Lavaca
  • 5:30-7:31 p.m.
  • September monthly meeting for Calhoun County Democrats.

Wednesday 

Coffee and Donuts with Veterans

  • 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
  • 8:30-10 a.m.
  • Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.

VFW Burger Night

  • 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
  • 5-8 p.m.
  • $6, comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra. Also, auxiliary bake sale.
  • Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.

Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo

  • Knights of Columbus Hall
  • 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
  • Every Wednesday, doors open at 5 p.m.
  • Bingo starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or drink allowed.
  • Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus.
  • For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.

Thursday

Hands-on History: Retablo Painting Workshop

  • Museum of the Coastal Bend, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
  • 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • $5

Zach Cornell

  • Rear Window Listening Room
  • 107 Menefee Ave., Ganado
  • 7-11 p.m.

Friday

St. Mary's Church Rummage Sale

  • St. Mary’s Church Hall
  • 401 S. Liberty St., Victoria
  • 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Come Shop

Nave Museum Exhibit: “Images of South Texas” by Linda LaMantia

  • 306 W. Commercial St., Victoria
  • Noon- 5 p.m. now through Oct. 29
  • The Nave Museum presents “Images of South Texas” by artist Linda LaMantia proudly sponsored by Toyota of Victoria

Cuero Golden Championships Celebration

  • Gobbler Stadium
  • 920 E. Broadway St., Cuero
  • 4 p.m.- midnight
  • Commemorating the 50th anniversary of the 1973 Cuero Gobblers State Football Championship and the 44-game winning streak. 

Two For Texas Art

  • An Evening with Marcia Ball and Gordon Fowler 
  • Rockport Center for the Arts
  • 204 S. Austin St., Rockport
  • 7:30-11:30 p.m.

Saturday

St. Mary's Church Rummage Sale

  • St. Mary's Church Hall
  • 401 S. Liberty St., Victoria
  • 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
  • Come shop.

2023 VCMGA Fall Plant Sale

  • 283 Bachelor Drive, Victoria
  • 8 a.m.-noon
  • Victoria County Master Gardener Association 2023 Fall Plant Sale.

"Glimpses of the Past: Bessie Dean Parr" Opening Reception

  • Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
  • 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
  • 5-8 p.m.
  • Opens on Sept. 9, 2023, Photographs of the turn of the century, Collierville, Tennessee.

Brew at The Zoo

  • The Texas Zoo
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 6:30-10 p.m.
  • $40
  • Experience an unforgettable evening at The Texas Zoo's annual fundraiser – Brew at the Zoo! 

Freedom Fest

  • Featuring: Nick Russell & The Twisted X’s, and Cory Morrow
  • El Campo Lost Lagoon
  • 665 Co Road 451, El Campo
  • Noon-11 p.m.

Hannah Swann

  • Spoetzl Brewery
  • 603 E. Brewery St., Shiner
  • 2-6 p.m.

 Ongoing

Victoria Farmers’ Market

  • Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
  • 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • On Wednesdays and Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.

361 Pop Up Shops

  • 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria
  • 11 a.m.-6 p.m. daily
  • Indoor market