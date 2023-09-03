Monday
The Texas Zoo
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Fee charged
Two Tons of Steel
- The Inn At Fulton Harbor
- 215 N. Fulton Beach Road, Fulton
- 6-10 p.m.
Tuesday
Texas Travel Industry Recovery Grant
- UHV SBDC online live webinar grant program tourism travel
- uhvsbdc.com
- 10-11 a.m.
- Free
- The Texas Travel Industry Recovery Program provides one-time reimbursement grants to Texas businesses in the tourism, travel, and hospitality industries.
Calhoun County Democratic Club
- Calhoun County Public Library
- 200 W. Mahan St., Port Lavaca
- 5:30-7:31 p.m.
- September monthly meeting for Calhoun County Democrats.
Wednesday
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 8:30-10 a.m.
- Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.
VFW Burger Night
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 5-8 p.m.
- $6, comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra. Also, auxiliary bake sale.
- Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.
Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo
- Knights of Columbus Hall
- 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
- Every Wednesday, doors open at 5 p.m.
- Bingo starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or drink allowed.
- Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus.
- For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.
Thursday
Hands-on History: Retablo Painting Workshop
- Museum of the Coastal Bend, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
- 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- $5
Zach Cornell
- Rear Window Listening Room
- 107 Menefee Ave., Ganado
- 7-11 p.m.
Friday
St. Mary's Church Rummage Sale
- St. Mary’s Church Hall
- 401 S. Liberty St., Victoria
- 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Come Shop
Nave Museum Exhibit: “Images of South Texas” by Linda LaMantia
- 306 W. Commercial St., Victoria
- Noon- 5 p.m. now through Oct. 29
- The Nave Museum presents “Images of South Texas” by artist Linda LaMantia proudly sponsored by Toyota of Victoria
Cuero Golden Championships Celebration
- Gobbler Stadium
- 920 E. Broadway St., Cuero
- 4 p.m.- midnight
- Commemorating the 50th anniversary of the 1973 Cuero Gobblers State Football Championship and the 44-game winning streak.
Two For Texas Art
- An Evening with Marcia Ball and Gordon Fowler
- Rockport Center for the Arts
- 204 S. Austin St., Rockport
- 7:30-11:30 p.m.
Saturday
St. Mary's Church Rummage Sale
- St. Mary's Church Hall
- 401 S. Liberty St., Victoria
- 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
- Come shop.
2023 VCMGA Fall Plant Sale
- 283 Bachelor Drive, Victoria
- 8 a.m.-noon
- Victoria County Master Gardener Association 2023 Fall Plant Sale.
"Glimpses of the Past: Bessie Dean Parr" Opening Reception
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
- 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
- 5-8 p.m.
- Opens on Sept. 9, 2023, Photographs of the turn of the century, Collierville, Tennessee.
Brew at The Zoo
- The Texas Zoo
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 6:30-10 p.m.
- $40
- Experience an unforgettable evening at The Texas Zoo's annual fundraiser – Brew at the Zoo!
Freedom Fest
- Featuring: Nick Russell & The Twisted X’s, and Cory Morrow
- El Campo Lost Lagoon
- 665 Co Road 451, El Campo
- Noon-11 p.m.
Hannah Swann
- Spoetzl Brewery
- 603 E. Brewery St., Shiner
- 2-6 p.m.
Ongoing
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- On Wednesdays and Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
361 Pop Up Shops
- 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria
- 11 a.m.-6 p.m. daily
- Indoor market