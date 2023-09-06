WednesdayCoffee and Donuts with Veterans

  • 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
  • 8:30-10 a.m.
  • Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.

VFW Burger Night

  • 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
  • 5-8 p.m.
  • $6, comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra. Also, auxiliary bake sale.
  • Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.

Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo

  • Knights of Columbus Hall
  • 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
  • Every Wednesday, doors open at 5 p.m.
  • Bingo starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or drink allowed.
  • Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus.
  • For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.

ThursdayHands-on History: Retablo Painting Workshop

  • Museum of the Coastal Bend
  • 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
  • 5:30-7:30 a.m.
  • $5

Zach Cornell

  • Rear Window Listening Room
  • 107 Menefee Ave., Ganado
  • 7-11 p.m.

FridaySt. Mary’s Church Rummage Sale

  • St. Mary’s Church Hall
  • 401 S. Liberty St., Victoria
  • 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Come Shop.

E-Z Bel Hiring Event 9am-12pm

  • Victoria College-Gonzales Center, 424 Sarah Dewitt Drive, Gonzales
  • 9 a.m.-noon
  • Speak with recruiters about their opportunities!

Nave Museum Exhibit: “Images of South Texas” by Linda LaMantia

  • 306 W. Commercial St., Victoria
  • Noon- 5 p.m. thru Oct. 29
  • The Nave Museum presents “Images of South Texas” by artist Linda LaMantia proudly sponsored by Toyota of Victoria

Cuero Golden Championships

Celebration

  • Gobbler Stadium
  • 920 E. Broadway St., Cuero
  • 4 p.m.- midnight
  • Commemorating the 50th anniversary of the 1973 Cuero Gobblers State Football Championship and the 44-game winning streak.

Two For Texas Art:

  • An Evening with Marcia Ball and Gordon Fowler
  • Rockport Center for the Arts
  • 204 S. Austin St., Rockport
  • 7:30-11:30 p.m.

SaturdaySt. Mary’s Church Rummage Sale

  • St. Mary’s Church Hall
  • 401 S. Liberty St., Victoria
  • 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
  • Come shop

2023 VCMGA Fall Plant Sale

  • 283 Bachelor Drive, Victoria
  • 8 a.m.-noon
  • Victoria County Master Gardener Association 2023 Fall Plant Sale

“Glimpses of the Past: Bessie Dean Parr” Opening Reception

  • Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
  • 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
  • 5-8 p.m.
  • Opening on Sept. 9, photographs of the turn of the century, Collierville, Tennessee.

Brew at The Zoo

  • The Texas Zoo
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 6:30-10 p.m.
  • $40
  • Experience an unforgettable evening at The Texas Zoo’s annual fundraiser – Brew at the Zoo

Freedom Fest

  • Featuring Nick Russell & The Twisted X’s and Cory Morrow
  • El Campo Lost Lagoon,
  • 665 County Road 451, El Campo
  • Noon — 11 p.m.

Hannah Swann

  • Spoetzl Brewery
  • 603 E. Brewery St., Shiner
  • 2-6 p.m.

TuesdayLyceum Lecture: Joel Salatin

  • Victoria College’s Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts
  • 214 N. Main St., Victoria
  • 6-7 p.m.
  • Join Victoria College for a high-energy Lyceum lecture featuring regenerative farmer Joel Salatin.

WednesdayChoose the Right Franchise Opportunity for You UHV SBDC Online Live Webinar

  • uhvsbdc.com
  • 10-11 a.m.
  • Free
  • Analyze, compare, and select your perfect franchise

Get Your Local Business on Google Search and Maps UHV SBDC Online Live Webinar

  • uhvsbdc.com
  • 11 a.m.-noon
  • Free
  • Showing up when customers are searching online

OngoingVictoria Farmers’

Market

  • 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • On Wednesdays and Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.

361 Pop Up Shops

  • 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria
  • 11 a.m.-6 p.m. daily
  • Indoor market