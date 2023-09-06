WednesdayCoffee and Donuts with Veterans
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 8:30-10 a.m.
- Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.
VFW Burger Night
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 5-8 p.m.
- $6, comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra. Also, auxiliary bake sale.
- Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.
Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo
- Knights of Columbus Hall
- 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
- Every Wednesday, doors open at 5 p.m.
- Bingo starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or drink allowed.
- Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus.
- For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.
ThursdayHands-on History: Retablo Painting Workshop
- Museum of the Coastal Bend
- 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
- 5:30-7:30 a.m.
- $5
Zach Cornell
- Rear Window Listening Room
- 107 Menefee Ave., Ganado
- 7-11 p.m.
FridaySt. Mary’s Church Rummage Sale
- St. Mary’s Church Hall
- 401 S. Liberty St., Victoria
- 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Come Shop.
E-Z Bel Hiring Event 9am-12pm
- Victoria College-Gonzales Center, 424 Sarah Dewitt Drive, Gonzales
- 9 a.m.-noon
- Speak with recruiters about their opportunities!
Nave Museum Exhibit: “Images of South Texas” by Linda LaMantia
- 306 W. Commercial St., Victoria
- Noon- 5 p.m. thru Oct. 29
- The Nave Museum presents “Images of South Texas” by artist Linda LaMantia proudly sponsored by Toyota of Victoria
Cuero Golden Championships
Celebration
- Gobbler Stadium
- 920 E. Broadway St., Cuero
- 4 p.m.- midnight
- Commemorating the 50th anniversary of the 1973 Cuero Gobblers State Football Championship and the 44-game winning streak.
Two For Texas Art:
- An Evening with Marcia Ball and Gordon Fowler
- Rockport Center for the Arts
- 204 S. Austin St., Rockport
- 7:30-11:30 p.m.
SaturdaySt. Mary’s Church Rummage Sale
- St. Mary’s Church Hall
- 401 S. Liberty St., Victoria
- 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
- Come shop
2023 VCMGA Fall Plant Sale
- 283 Bachelor Drive, Victoria
- 8 a.m.-noon
- Victoria County Master Gardener Association 2023 Fall Plant Sale
“Glimpses of the Past: Bessie Dean Parr” Opening Reception
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
- 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
- 5-8 p.m.
- Opening on Sept. 9, photographs of the turn of the century, Collierville, Tennessee.
Brew at The Zoo
- The Texas Zoo
- 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
- 6:30-10 p.m.
- $40
- Experience an unforgettable evening at The Texas Zoo’s annual fundraiser – Brew at the Zoo
Freedom Fest
- Featuring Nick Russell & The Twisted X’s and Cory Morrow
- El Campo Lost Lagoon,
- 665 County Road 451, El Campo
- Noon — 11 p.m.
Hannah Swann
- Spoetzl Brewery
- 603 E. Brewery St., Shiner
- 2-6 p.m.
TuesdayLyceum Lecture: Joel Salatin
- Victoria College’s Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts
- 214 N. Main St., Victoria
- 6-7 p.m.
- Join Victoria College for a high-energy Lyceum lecture featuring regenerative farmer Joel Salatin.
WednesdayChoose the Right Franchise Opportunity for You UHV SBDC Online Live Webinar
- uhvsbdc.com
- 10-11 a.m.
- Free
- Analyze, compare, and select your perfect franchise
Get Your Local Business on Google Search and Maps UHV SBDC Online Live Webinar
- uhvsbdc.com
- 11 a.m.-noon
- Free
- Showing up when customers are searching online
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 8:30-10 a.m.
- Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.
VFW Burger Night
- 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
- 5-8 p.m.
- $6, comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra. Also, auxiliary bake sale.
- Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.
Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo
- Knights of Columbus Hall
- 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
- Every Wednesday, doors open at 5 p.m.
- Bingo starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or drink allowed.
- Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus.
- For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.
OngoingVictoria Farmers’
Market
- 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- On Wednesdays and Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
361 Pop Up Shops
- 2504 N. Laurent St., Victoria
- 11 a.m.-6 p.m. daily
- Indoor market