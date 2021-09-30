Friday
Manga Madness
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St.
- 6-7:30 p.m.
- Stop by the library and talk about your favorite Manga/Anime, meet new people, play trivia games, and work on fun projects. This monthly group is open to anyone ages 13 and older.
Saturday
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St.
- 9 a.m.-noon
- Every Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, an assortment of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Brittney’s Believers 5K Trail Walk and Run
- Son Valley Ranch
- 8793 US Highway 87 North
- 9 a.m.
- $30 registration
- BBQ sandwich plates $10 pre-sale only. For more information call 361-935-9606.
Sunday
2021 Life Chain
- North Navarro Street
- 2-3 p.m.
- Victoria will join over 1,500 cities in the U.S. and Canada for Life Chain 2021.
Tuesday
The Pictures on My Wall
- Museum of the Coastal Bend
- 2200 E. Red River St.
- 9-10 a.m.
- Victoria College’s Museum of the Coastal Bend will host a bimonthly Pre-K reading program titled ‘The Pictures on My Wall’ starting on Tuesday, June 1 at 9 a.m.
Stress Busting Program for Family Caregivers of Persons with Dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease
- 411 E. Larkspur St.
- 5:30-7 p.m.
- Stress Busting Program for Family Caregivers of Persons with Dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease.
Wednesday
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
- Veterans of Foreign Wars, 2001 Lova Drive
- 8:30-10 a.m.
- Coffee and donuts with veterans.
VFW Hamburger Night
- Veterans of Foreign Wars, 2001 Lova Drive, VFW Hall
- 5-8 p.m.
- $5
- Serving build your own Angus beef hamburgers with chips. Drinks are sold separately. The public is welcome.
Through Oct. 24
“Insurgent: The Paintings of Clark Fox”
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
- 1201 N. Moody St.
- Noon-5 p.m.
- A new exhibition by internationally renowned painter Clark Fox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.