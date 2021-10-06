Thursday
Bria Woods Art Exhibition
Victoria College Fine Arts Building
2200 E. Red River St.
1 p.m.- Oct. 28, 5 p.m.
Victoria College’s Fine Arts Department will host the Bria Woods Art Exhibition from Oct. 7- Oct. 28.
Friday through Sunday
49th Annual Turkeyfest
Cuero
5 p.m.- 10 p.m.
49th Annual Turkeyfest.
Saturday
Victoria Farmers’ Market
Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
2805 N. Navarro St.
9 a.m.-noon
Every Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, an assortment of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Monterey Square 2021 Wine and Arts Fair
Downtown Wharton
4-10 p.m.
$20 admission for Wine Trail (21 and over only)
Shop, sip and stroll. Free music and activities for all ages in beautiful historic downtown Wharton.
Sunday
37th Annual LutherFest BarBQue
404 E. Constitution St.
10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
$10
37th Annual LutherFest BarBQue chicken dinner on Sunday, Oct. 10.,Trinity Lutheran Church. Drive through only. Pick-up only at 404 E. Constitution St. from 10:30 a.m. until sold out.
Through Oct. 24
“Insurgent: The Paintings of Clark Fox”
Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
1201 N. Moody St.
Noon-5 p.m.
A new exhibition by internationally renowned painter Clark Fox.
