TuesdaySBA Small Business Financing UHV SBDC Online no cost webinar

Square Presents: Bringing Your Business and Brand Online UHV SBDC Online no cost webinar

Complete Zootrition Tuesday,

  • The Texas Zoo,
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Fee charged

WednesdayTime Management UHV SBDC Online No cost live webinar

A better life-work balance

Maximizing Your Reach on Twitter UHV SBDC Live Webinar

  • uhvsbdc.com
  • 2-3 p.m.
  • Free
  • Latest Twitter tips and strategies

Complete Zootrition Wednesdays

  • The Texas Zoo,
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Fee charged

Rocking Rooster’s Cockpit: Trivia Night in Hallettsville

  • Hodge podge fair trade,
  • Hallettsville
  • 7-11 p.m.

Coffee and Donuts with Veterans

  • 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
  • 8:30-10 a.m.
  • Contact Oscar Pulido, 351-935-0753.

VFW Burger night

  • 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria
  • 5-8 p.m.
  • $6, comes with a bag of chips. Beverages extra. Also, auxiliary bake sale.
  • Contact Andy Rosalez at 361-412-9678.

Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo

  • Knights of Columbus Hall
  • 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
  • Every Wednesday, doors open at 5 p.m. Bingo starts at 7 p.m. No outside food or drink allowed.
  • Proceeds go toward various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus. For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.

ThursdayTax Scams — Protect your Small Business Live Webinar

  • UHV Small Business Development Center
  • 1604 E. Airline Road, Victoria
  • 1-2 p.m.
  • Free
  • Live Webinar Recognize and combat tax scams, and tax-related identity theft. www.uhvsbdc.con

VC Night at the Ballpark

  • Memorial Stadium
  • 405 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 5:30-10 p.m.
  • Free
  • Victoria College and the Victoria Generals will host a free ticket night, tailgate and games.

More than just a canvas — Paint Party Event

  • Drifters Hall
  • 5287 McDonald Road, Port Lavaca
  • 6-8 p.m.
  • $35

Complete Zootrition Thursday

  • The Texas Zoo
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Fee charged

Rocking Rooster’s Cockpit: Trivia Night at Elisa Baker Art

  • 404 S. Austin St., Rockport
  • 7-11 p.m.

Friday

More than just a canvas — Paint Party Event

  • 5D Steakhouse Port O’Connor
  • 2683 Adams St., Port O’Connor
  • 6:30-9 p.m.
  • $35

Complete Zootrition

  • The Texas Zoo
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Fee charged

Brad Jenschke

  • 5D Tavern
  • 213 S. Main St., Victoria
  • 7:30-11:30 p.m.

The Droptines

  • Greek Bros Oyster Bar & Grille
  • 133 S. Mechanic St., El Campo
  • Special guests Ronnie and The Redwoods
  • 8:30 p.m.- 1 a.m.

SaturdayMore than just a canvas — Paint Party Event

  • Fishville Trading Post
  • 769 Co Road 477, Palacios
  • 2-4 p.m.
  • $35

Mandi Powell

  • Splashway Water Park,
  • 5211 Main St., Sheridan
  • 7-11 p.m.

Brad Jenschke: Legacy Fishing Tournament

  • Sharkies Bar & Grill,
  • 1307 W. Jefferson Ave., Port O’Connor
  • 9 p.m.- 1 a.m.

MondayColors of The Wild

  • The Texas Zoo,
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Fee charged

TuesdayColors of The Wild

  • The Texas Zoo,
  • 110 Memorial Drive, Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Fee charged

OngoingBlack Cowboys: An American Story

  • Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum, 302 N. Esplanade, Cuero
  • 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. through Aug. 26
  • $8
  • A powerful exhibit featuring artifacts, photographs and documents honoring the work and skills of Black cowboys. Get to know their story — and get to know the real American West.

“The Creative Era of Ann Harithas”

  • Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
  • 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
  • Noon-5 p.m. through June 25
  • On view “The Creative Era of Ann Harithas,” an exhibition by artist, museum founder, and cultural phenomenon Ann Harithas.

Victoria Farmers’ Market

  • Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
  • 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • On Wednesdays & Saturdays local farmers sell seasonal produce, farm fresh meats & eggs, baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles & jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.