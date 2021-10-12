Wednesday
Coffee and Donuts with Veterans
- Veterans of Foreign Wars
- 2001 Lova Drive
- 8:30-10 a.m.
- Coffee and donuts with veterans.
VFW Hamburger Night
- Veterans of Foreign Wars
- 2001 Lova Drive, VFW Hall
- 5-8 p.m.
- $5
- Serving build your own Angus beef hamburgers with chips. Drinks are sold separately. The public is welcome.
Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 Bingo
- Knights of Columbus
- 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
- 5-10 p.m.
- Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 hosts Bingo every Wednesday at the Knights of Columbus Hall
, 3610 N. Ben Wilson, at the intersection of Airline and Ben Wilson in Victoria
- .
VPL Talks: Photo Journalism with Emree Weaver
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St.
- 6-7 p.m.
- Join us Wednesday, October 13th at 6:00 PM in the Bronte room to hear from Emree Weaver, Chief Photographer at the Victoria Advocate.
VISD Bond Community Forum hosted by LWV
- Victoria College, Student Center
- 2200 East Red River Street
- 6-7 p.m.
- The League of Women Voters-Victoria will host a community forum on the upcoming VISD Bond Election. Open to the public, with a virtual option.
Thursday
Fall Holiday Bazaar
- 2001 Lova Drive
- 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Fall Holiday Bazaar hosted by Auxiliary VFW 4146.
Stitching Together
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St.
- 5-6 p.m.
- Stitching Together is the Library’s new needlework crafters social group. Come join us and chat about fun things, work on your favorite craft, and meet new people that share your love of crafting.
Friday
Fall Holiday Bazaar
- 2001 Lova Drive
- 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Fall Holiday Bazaar hosted by Auxiliary VFW 4146.
Project Tickled Pink
- Spring Creek Place Event Center
- 12116 Nursery Drive
- 5:30-10 p.m.
- $50
- The event is a fundraiser and recognition of cancer survivors. The purpose is to raise awareness and support for those impacted by cancer.
Saturday
Market on Main
- Downtown Victoria
- 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Market on Main 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Third Saturdays October-November Downtown Victoria.
Victoria Farmers’ Market
- Drive. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center
- 2805 N. Navarro St.
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Every Saturday local farmers sell homegrown produce, farm fresh meats and eggs, an assortment of baked goods, local honey, homemade pickles and jellies and more. For more information call 361-218-9246.
Jigsaw Puzzle Exchange
- Victoria Mall Food Court
- 7800 N. Navarro St.
- 9:30 a.m., third Saturday
- Bring your gently used jigsaw puzzles and exchange them. Cindy Buda at 361-220-2003 or Gary Moses at 361-550-5466.
Coast Writers
- Victoria Public Library
- 302 N. Main St.
- 1-3 p.m.
- Coast Writers is a group of adults young and old, for all levels of writers. Come together to discuss and practice the writing craft and exchange feedback on current writing projects.
Country Home Grown Pasture Halloween Party
- 116 Wallace Lane, Nursery
- 4-9 p.m.
- The vendors will be dressed up and their booths decorated for Halloween. Costume contest for adults and kids start at 6 p.m., photo booth from 4:30-6 p.m. and candy will be given out during the whole event until it runs out. So come out and join us. For information contact Sabrina 361-541-0719.
Sunday
Knights of Columbus Council 1329 BBQ Chicken Plates
- Columbus Hall
- 3610 N. Ben Wilson St.
- 10 a.m. until sold out
- $10 per plate (plates to go)
- 1/2 BBQ chicken, rice and beans. Proceeds will go towards various charities supported by the Knights of Columbus. For information or to reserve plates, call the hall Sunday morning 361-575-9214.
Through Oct. 24
“Insurgent: The Paintings of Clark Fox”
- Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
- 1201 N. Moody St.
- Noon-5 p.m.
- A new exhibition by internationally renowned painter Clark Fox.
Through Oct. 28
Bria Woods Art Exhibition
- Victoria College Fine Arts Building
- 2200 E. Red River St.
- 1 p.m.- Oct. 28, 5 p.m.
- Victoria College’s Fine Arts Department will host the Bria Woods Art.
