Purple flooded Victoria College Saturday morning in honor of those battling Alzheimer’s.
About 300 people gathered together to walk two miles for the Victoria Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
Ten family members walked in honor of Fay McKinney, including her husband, two of her sons, her daughter and their families.
“My mom’s in Port Lavaca Nursing home, we just had to put her there in March,” Ticia Wertman said.
The event also allowed for people to make connections with Alzheimer’s services in the area.
“I made contact with a hospice that told me they may be able to provide some services for my mom,” Wertman said.
Despite cooler weather, the attendance nearly double from last year, according to Meg Barron, Texas regional leader for the Alzheimer’s Association.
People dressed in purple shirts, pants, socks and even a purple tutu and umbrella.
The event raised $70,000 for the Alzheimer's Association, which provides services, resources and research to treat and cure Alzheimer's.
To begin the opening ceremony, Mary Mayes, chair of the Physical Education Department of Victoria College, led dances to warm up the participants before the walk.
Emcee Gary Moses continued the ceremony by introducing the VISD Jr. ROTC Color Guard to present the colors.
Carly DeDear, 14, sang the national anthem and Rodney Coleman said a prayer before the walk.
Other speakers included 2019 event chair Cindy Lumpkins, Mayor Rawley McCoy and others.
“It’s been a joy to work with everyone on the committee,” Lumpkins said. “It was just amazing how this morning we all pitched in and it came together.”
Lumpkins has been on the committee since May and plans to continue to be the event chair next year.
“It’s events like this that make me proud to be your mayor,” McCoy said. “It speaks to the heart and soul of what Victoria Texas is all about.”
McKinney's family will bring all of the flower spinners they received to place in the garden outside of her room.
Each of the flower spinners were colored orange, yellow, purple or blue. These colors represented each participant’s reason for walking.
There was a sole white flower spinner among the crowd. This resembled the day when there is a cure for Alzheimer's.
