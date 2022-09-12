The next Victoria County Democratic Party meeting is Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 120 Main St.’s second-floor auditorium in downtown Victoria.
Last month, more than 500 saw Beto O’Rourke speak at Club Westerner in Victoria. This month’s guest is Maclovio Perez, who is running against Rep. Michael Cloud for U.S. Congress in District 27.
Do you want to preserve voting, disabled, veterans, reproductive and LBGTQ rights? Do you want teachers, nurses and first responders to be fairly compensated for their labor? Do you want affordable healthcare, higher-paying jobs, safer schools, a stable power grid, energy independence and a healthy environment? Then, please come out and support Maclovio with the same vigor and enthusiasm that you showed Beto.
Party officials said the community needs Maclovio “to fight for the issues that will improve the quality of life for all humans in our community.”
The schedule on Thursday is:
- 5:30-6:00: Please enjoy some refreshments as we meet and greet each other.
- 6:00-6:15: Call to order and updates from executive board.
- 6:15-6:45: Maclovio Perez will speak.
- 6:45-7:00: Maclovio Perez will answer your questions.
- 7:00-7:30: During this open forum, please bring up anything you are concerned about.
- 7:30: Adjournment.