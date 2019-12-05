An equipment operator with O&G Rocks of Cuero uses a Bobcat excavator to remove debris around a trackhoe that rolled onto its side. The work crew was clearing the lot at South De Leon and East Forrest streets in Victoria on Wednesday. It was not clear if the trackhoe operator was injured. The Caterpillar 3155 tracked excavator is part of the Texas First Rentals’ fleet of heavy equipment. The property, owned by Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, is being cleared for a parking lot. The area was once the site of The Cabinet Shop.
