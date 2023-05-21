Starting Monday, crews will perform construction work on parts of Spring Creek Drive between Main Street and Country Club Drive for two to three weeks, weather permitting, in preparation for a thorough reconstruction project this summer.
The road will remain open to two-way traffic, except traffic will sometimes be unable to turn from Main Street onto Spring Creek Drive if heavy equipment is operating in the area. When this happens, crews will post signs in the area to notify drivers of the closure.
Residents should drive cautiously in the work areas. Motorists can avoid delays by seeking alternate routes.
For more information, contact Engineering at 361-485-3340.