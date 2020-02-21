We have learned over the past couple of months that our readers lover the great outdoors. In keeping with that theme, our next reader contributed photo contest is favorite outdoor activities.
The options are endless. The photos can be of you or someone you know taking part in an activity, hiking, fishing, mountain climbing, boating, surfing, skiing, camping, bicycling, enjoying the scenery, and the list could go on.
Send your favorite photo to victoriaadvocate.com/addphoto by 5 p.m. March 18 for a chance to win a triple dish and your choice of a Nora Fleming Mini, value $55, from Days Gone Bye in downtown Victoria. Be sure to tell us where the photo was taken and what was going on in the photo.
