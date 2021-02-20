"Congratulations to the entire Victoria community for hosting their 75th annual Livestock show. What an honor it is to continue this tradition for upcoming generations to experience. Thank you for all the work you do to make the show possible. The Livestock Show is one of my favorite events because of what it offers our young people and I look forward to the celebration. I wish you all well this year as everyone comes together for this wonderful tradition. "
- Lois W. Kolkhorst, State Senator, r-Brenham
"As a young exhibitor, there was almost nothing that taught me responsibility more than raising and preparing animals for that show. Congratulations on 75 years of helping young people!"
- John Sharp, Texas A&M University Chancellor, former exhibitor
" The Livestock Show is one of the South Texas' premier annual events and has helped shape the lives of countless Victoria County youth. I want to thank everyone of the devoted volunteers who make this event possible and I congratulate them on their 75th year!"
- Ben Zeller, Victoria County Judge
"To me and many others, the Victoria Livestock Show is one of the best times of the year. Many people take part in it to help our youth. The event is a staple to our community."
- Gary Moses, Community Spokesman, Retired Educator
"Congratulations to the Victoria Livestock Show on their 75th show, and to all the staff and volunteers who have made this great event possible! Since 1947, this event has been an amazing asset to our community, and has positively impacted the lives of countless youth. I have so many fond memories having grown up in Victoria and even having the honor of being the Grand Marshal of the Livestock Show Parade in the past. I am so proud that the event is continuing to go forward even after this difficult year. It is a great example of the perseverance and spirit of Victoria."
- Geanie W. Morrison, State Representative, R-Victoria
