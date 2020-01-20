Several smoke plumes towered over the horizon in southern Victoria County on Monday.
The white smoke was visible for miles, emerging from several areas near U.S. 77.
A city of Victoria dispatcher said her office was notified of three separate controlled burns along the highway.
"I talked to a couple of landowners, and they are burning dry pasture land, they are getting ready for the spring," said Victoria County Fire Marshal Richard Castillo.
Because of an exceptionally wet year, many farmers have found their land with an abundance of dead grass, he said.
Clearing that less nutritious dead grass is necessary to allow new, green grass to spring up, he said.
"Early on in the year, we had a lot of rain, and the grass dries out in the winter," he said.
The dispatcher declined to give their exact location.
Authorities in Calhoun County said they were not notified of any controlled burns in their county.
A Refugio County dispatcher said there was at least one controlled burn near Austwell.
In Victoria County, winds reached peak strength at 14 mph about noon, according to the National Weather Service.
The relative humidity at that time was about 28%.
