Coronavirus in Texas 4/12: More than 13,400 Texans infected, 271 deaths

Gov. Greg Abbott will extend his month-old disaster declaration in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, he announced Sunday afternoon via proclamation.
The move allows him to continue using a slew of powers to address the crisis, most notably his ability to authorize “the use of all available and necessary state government resources to help manage” the pandemic.
“By extending my Disaster Declaration, we are ensuring the state of Texas continues to have adequate resources and capabilities to support our communities and protect public health,” Abbott said in a statement. “I urge all Texans to continue practicing social distancing and abide by the guidelines laid out by the CDC and my Executive Orders to slow the spread of COVID-19.”
Abbott issued his original declaration nearly a month ago, on March 13.
Texas reported 923 more cases of the new coronavirus Sunday, an increase of about 7% over the previous day, bringing the total number of known cases to 13,484. No new counties reported their first cases Sunday; more than half of the state’s 254 counties have reported at least one case.
Harris County has reported the most cases, 3,561, followed by Dallas County, which has reported 1,644 cases.The state has reported 17 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 271 – an increase of about 7% from Saturday. Harris County reported one additional death, bringing its total to 41 deaths, more than any other county.
As of Sunday, 1,338 patients are known to be hospitalized in Texas. That’s a decrease of 176 patients from Saturday. At least 124,553 tests have been conducted.
President Donald Trump planned to spend his Easter Sunday watching the online service of the First Baptist Church Dallas, according to a Saturday tweet from the president.
The church’s senior pastor, Robert Jeffress, began his Sunday sermon praising the church’s “special guest watching today” and referred to Trump as “my friend and the great president of the United States.”
“Mr. President, our church absolutely loves you, as do millions of Christians across this country,” Jeffress continued. “We appreciate your strong articulation of the Christian faith. I’ve never heard a stronger affirmation of the faith than the one you gave on Friday, Good Friday, in the Oval Office.”
“We thank you for your commitment to religious liberty, and we thank you for your strong leadership during this coronavirus crisis,” he added. “We are going to get through this crisis with your continued strong leadership and power of God. We love you and we pray for you every day.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.