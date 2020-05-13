Faith Academy senior Isabel DeSanno is originally from Oregon. The wrong state was mentioned in the story on Page B1 Wednesday.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.