- Harley Driscoll plays for Victoria East's softball team. Her jersey number was incorrectly attributed to another player in a photo cutline that published Thursday on Advosports.com.
CORRECTION: Harley Driscoll plays for Victoria East
Chase Cofield
I'm a proud North Carolinian hailing from Raleigh. Studied journalism at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill and now I'm acclimating to Texas.
