What do clouds, foam, cotton candy, paint and toothbrushes have in common? Each of these and more were given away at Sunday evening’s Townsquare Media Back-to-School Backpack Giveaway at De Leon Plaza in Victoria.
At least 200 youngsters and their families lined up to get free backpacks stuffed with every imaginable school supply, donated by several Victoria area businesses, including Toyota of Victoria, tisd.net, Coldwell Bankers, Berry Global, the Victoria Police Department and others.
Among the supplies were notebooks, pencils, water color paints, rulers, pens, pencils, flashlights, glue, pencil holders, folders, treat bags and more.
Mason Benitez, general manager of Townsquare Media, said that over 200 backpacks were given away with free school supplies for all the kids in the Crossroads who came out.
Townsquare Media owns and operates four local radio stations, KIXS 108, Jack FM, Q92, and Club 106.9.
The Children’s Discovery Museum was on hand to show children how to make clouds. Pressurized air was released from plastic bottles and little clouds floated away, much to their delight.
The Victoria Fire Department set up in one corner of De Leon Plaza with a fire hose attached to a soapy substance, making foam fill up the area. Benitez called it “Foam fest.” Children of every age ran through the foam, soaping up and cooling off in what looked like one big bubble bath near the base of the six flags.
Groupo Folklorico Victoria performed traditional Mexican Dance in the Gazebo at 5 p.m. The performers included adults, juniors and children. They all wore colorful traditional costumes and entertained the audience with uplifting steps and smiles.
Popcorn, shaved ice, and cotton candy were given to the revelers. For those who wanted to spend a little, the tunes of an ice-cream truck heralded a cool treat.
Given all the excitement in DeLeon Plaza Sunday night, it seemed an end to summer and a start to the school year was cause for celebration.
Tamara covers the public safety beat for the Advocate. She can be reached at 361-580-6597 or tdiaz@vicad.com.
