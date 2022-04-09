A 19-year-old Port Lavaca man was shot and killed Saturday morning at a rural Calhoun County home.
The shooting happened on Holloman Road and involved two men, the 19-year-old and a 22-year-old Port Lavaca man who is in jail, Calhoun County Sheriff B.J. Vickery said Saturday afternoon.
The incident was reported at about 9 a.m. Saturday and is still under investigation, he said
Two shots were fired from 9 mm pistol that killed the 19-year-old, but it is unclear if one or both bullets caused the death until an autopsy is done, Vickery said.
Additionally the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is trying to determine the nature of the shooting as to whether it was accidental or purposeful, he said.
As of Saturday afternoon, the sheriff's office was unaware of any witnesses to the incident.
Officials are also tying to determine who owned the gun, the sheriff said.
Vickery declined to release the names of the two men.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.