A widespread power outage took place in Calhoun County Wednesday afternoon.
AEP spokeswoman Vee Strauss said there was a failure along an AEP transmission line running from Victoria to Port Lavaca which caused outages for 6,313 homes and businesses in Port Lavaca and Point Comfort.
Homes and businesses across the city lost power around 4:10 p.m., Strauss said.
"We were in budget meetings for City Council until a little after 4," Port Lavaca Mayor Jack Whitlow said. "The lights flickered and you could tell one phase of power was not working. Then it shut down our computers and started up our generators."
Whitlow said power was first restored at the Brookhollow Substation, which serves the north end of town and Point Comfort, around 5:30 p.m., and then at the Port Lavaca Substation, which serves the south end, at 6:18 p.m.
Some neighborhoods in Port Lavaca also had a brief power outage during yesterday's rainstorm that lasted up to a half hour in some areas, Whitlow said.
However, Whitlow said neither outage is related to Hurricane Hanna, which brought flooding and high winds to Calhoun County this weekend.
(0) comments
