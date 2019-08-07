The family of a Florida shrimper lost at sea is hoping for his discovery despite the discontinuing of a Coast Guard search for him.
"I know it's a long shot, but we still have some type of hope that somebody picked him up out of the water," said the man's niece, Denise Beale, a 44-year-old Toledo, Ohio, resident.
Rick Beale, a 62-year-old Fort Myers, Fla., shrimper, went missing off the coast of Port Aransas on Sunday morning, she said. As a shrimper of 42 years, the man routinely sailed out of Florida on long trips along the Gulf Coast.
The search for him began Sunday morning when Coast Guard watchstanders received a report of a missing person who was last seen aboard his fishing vessel about 4 a.m., according to a U.S. Coast Guard news release.
Officials then issued an urgent marine information broadcast and diverted a search plane, helicopter and boat to find the man.
But after spending about 64 hours examining more than 3,500 square-nautical miles, Coast Guard crews suspended their search Tuesday evening.
Although the man's niece said her family understands the likelihood that Beale will be found alive is remote, they can't help but remain hopeful.
She said her family is feeling "numb" as they wait for news whether it be good or bad.
"What do you do?" said Denise Beale. "Do you have a memorial? This is not like somebody has passed away. As a family, you don't know what to do."
She described her relative as a kind man who loved his family and the water.
"He absolutely adored his grandkids," she said.
The woman also asked anyone with information relevant to Beale's disappearance to contact the authorities.
"This family is going to need closure," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.