ROCKPORT — The Big Tree at Goose Island State Park has long been a symbol of resilience.
When Rockport was battered by Hurricane Harvey in 2017 a lot of people were relieved when they learned that the Big Tree had only lost a few limbs.
The park is open to a limited number of services because of COVID-19, and reservations are encouraged because of capacity limits. Face coverings are required while social distancing is not available outside and in all buildings, and people are limited to groups of 10 except for immediate family and those who live in the same home.
“I don’t know how many times I get messages on our Facebook page or even just visitors in the park who stop and talk about it and say, ‘I have pictures of me and my family with the Big Tree when I was a little kid.’ It’s just a really special memory for a lot of people,” said Sarah Nordlof, park interpreter and volunteer coordinator.
With a 35-foot, 1 and 3/4-inch trunk circumference and a crown spread 89 feet, it’s unclear just how old the Big Tree is.
“And we’ll never know,” Nordlof said, “because really the only way to know for sure is to take a core sample and that involves drilling into it, and we’re not going to do that to the Big Tree because however old it is, it’s made it this far and we don’t know what the effect, especially with our drought-prone conditions, drilling would have on it.”
But what is clear is that it has survived disasters before.
For a long time, the Big Tree and St. Joseph’s Chapel, which is now known as the monastery the Villa Stella Maris, were all there was in the town of Lamar after a battle in 1865 started fires and largely destroyed it.
The community eventually rebuilt and so, too, will Goose Island State Park, Nordlof said, when everyone comes together.
“Personally, what I think is more impressive — and I don’t want to discount the importance of the Big Tree because it’s certainly a symbol for so many — is this whole oak mott surrounding it. The Big Tree is only so big and has only survived for so long because these smaller oaks around it have protected it,” she said.
Nordlof, who began working at the park in January 2017, said her colleagues derived strength from each other after Harvey even though they were sad to tell visitors they couldn’t camp on the island because Harvey destroyed utilities there or fish on a popular pier it downed for at least a few years.
“It was really neat to see the staff here become like a family after the storm,” she said.
In the meantime, the park still has a lot to offer and a lot of people taking advantage of it.
Nicole Tavernier, 33, drove 2½ hours from Pleasanton to the park to camp for several days with her family.
“We have been here before a bunch of times,” she said after using the RV campsites’ water and electrical hookups to brush her teeth and unplugging an air conditioning unit they had placed in their tent. “We just like the location with all of the trees.”
The RV campsites cost $18 a night while the tent sites cost $10. There’s also a group campsite designed by students from the University of Texas’ School of Architecture with a shaded area to sit and have a meal.
Visitors can also traverse a .66 of-a-mile trail to spot as many of the more than 300 species of birds seen at the park over the years.
If they get too hot, they can head down to where the park meets St. Charles’ and Aransas bays and cast a net. Spotted sea trout, red drum, black drum and flounder are often caught there.
Nordlof said the park will soon offer kayaking lessons and develop another 80 acres for outdoor lovers.
“Mother Nature is awesome. She’s resilient and already has come back so much,” Nordlof said.
Advocate Reporter Samantha Douty contributed to this story.
