Beginning soon, Meals on Wheels South Texas will bring the area’s first-ever AmeriCorps Seniors Project to the Crossroads.
The new program serves Victoria, Calhoun, DeWitt, Jackson, Lavaca, Goliad, Refugio and Aransas counties.
The project, called Senior Support Services, is funded by a two-year grant totaling $191,425 from the AmeriCorps Seniors. It expands on Meals on Wheels South Texas' existing services. It will connect senior-age volunteers with senior-age beneficiaries from their own communities, building social support between neighbors. Volunteers will visit clients in their homes as well as help with basic tasks like healthy meal prep and transportation, with a focus on the social value of helping beneficiaries live more rewarding lives while continuing to live in the homes and neighborhoods they love, according to a news release from Americorps Seniors.
“I think it’s a really special opportunity for our organization and our community,” said Jenn Putman, Americorps Senior communications manager.
Ultimately, the hope is that volunteers and beneficiaries will forge genuine friendships. Sixty-three percent of seniors in MOWSTx’s service area, versus the statewide number of about 15%, are considered at risk of social isolation. The U.S. Surgeon General describes loneliness as “epidemic” in America.
This new project will help bring community and support to homebound neighbors. We want to help participating senior-age volunteers build social support networks for when they eventually need a helping hand, and it will bring welcome relief to those of us who care about a homebound senior, Putman said.
One of the additional goals of the program is to relieve that burnout, allowing families to spend more time being families. Volunteers will help beneficiaries shop for and prepare healthy meals, complete light household chores, and run errands. They will also help beneficiaries reach out of town medical appointments. The volunteers are not trained healthcare professionals, so they cannot help with sanitary needs or transferring (such as between a bed and a wheelchair), Putman said.
To make it happen, MOWSTx is seeking volunteers to help. Volunteers must meet eligibility guidelines to serve:
- Be at least 55 years of age
- Ability to serve 5 to 40 hours per week
- Pass the required background checks
- Agree to abide by AmeriCorps Seniors project guidelines and requirements
- Once the background checks are complete, eligible volunteers will attend the required hours of pre-service training and orientation.
Upon completing all pre-service requirements and the required hours of pre-service training and orientation, participants will become certified AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers.
For more information and other requirements contact 361-576-2189 ext. 118, emailing Project Coordinator Ivana Resendiz at AmeriCorps@mowstx.org, or applying at mowstx.org