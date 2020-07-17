Because of the increase in Covid19 cases in the area, Aransas County officials are closing Rockport Beach to vehicular traffic for the remainder of the month starting at 11:59 p.m. Sunday.
The order will remain in effect until 6 a.m. Aug. 1, or until further ordered by Aransas County, Aransas County Navigation District and City of Rockport, according to a news release from the Rockport- Fulton Chamber of Commerce.
The beach will remain open to pedestrian traffic and continue normal hours of operation. Aransas County Navigation District boat ramps, other than the beach ramp, will also remain open.
For more information on the Rockport-Fulton area, visit www.rockport-fulton.org or call 361-729-6445
