The windmill blade stuck in a Fulton tree has withstood several hurricanes, but its future wavered in the past month when insurance agents said it created liability problems for a home on the property.
The windmill blade was first embedded in the tree during a hurricane in 1919. The tree has since grown around it, and it withstood Hurricane Harvey, after which property owner Christopher Lawrence had to make several repairs to his home.
After making the repairs, Lawrence said he couldn’t sell the house, so he and his wife decided to rent the home and move to San Antonio.
Lawrence was trying to get landlord insurance in order to rent the property when, during a pre-coverage assessment of the Lawrences’ property, an inspector said the windmill blade was a potential liability.
Lawrence’s insurance company, Allstate, initially told him the blade would have to be removed so he could continue receiving coverage.
Lawrence said he would, but Rockport residents weren’t going to be happy.
“It is a very well-known tourist attraction,” Lawrence said. “There’s not a lot of things to do (in Rockport), but it is one of the highlights.”
Sure enough, they weren’t. Lawrence told neighbors about his insurance dilemma, which led to public outcry on Facebook.
After Lawrence exchanged emails with an agent for weeks, Allstate wouldn’t budge.
But, the company was contacted by The Victoria Advocate, and Allstate eventually decided to reconsider.
“We were not aware of the historical and sentimental value of the Fulton windmill in the tree at their property,” said Roberto DeLeon, a senior corporate relations manager at Allstate Insurance Co., in a statement to The Victoria Advocate. “Many thanks to the Rockport community for shining light on the importance and history of the windmill – Allstate is glad to provide home insurance to cover the Lawrences’ property. And, now we know another piece of history about the great city of Rockport!”
Mary Alvarez works as the office manager at the Fulton Mansion State Historic Site, which is adjacent to Lawrences’ property. Alvarez said she’s happy the windmill blade will stick around because it has local significance and was even listed by the local Chamber of Commerce as one of the town’s top attractions.
For Lawrence, the windmill blade is another thing that makes Rockport special. If he were still living in the home beneath it, Lawrence said he would throw some sort of event to celebrate its hundredth anniversary in September.
“It’s something that deserves to be celebrated,” Lawrence said.
