With the 88th Texas Legislative Session now in session, Rep. Geanie Morrison of Victoria, who has served in the Texas House of Representatives since 1998, is looking forward to getting back to work and representing three new counties after the last redistricting process.
With the first day being more ceremonial than business, Morrison is waiting to get to know her new colleagues and to learn her committee assignments before filing any bills. She said she sees higher education, economic development and border security as priorities in this legislative session.
Morrison represents DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca, Matagorda and Victoria counties, losing three counties — Aransas, Refugio and Calhoun — through redistricting.
“I’ve had Lavaca County before and I’ve had Jackson County before, 10 years ago before this, due to the redistricting then. I’ve never had Matagorda County,” Morrison said. “It’s kind of bittersweet because you have your friends in the counties you represent. And then you move to different counties. But like I tell all of my friends in Aransas County and Calhoun County and Refugio County, we represent everyone. So, we’ll also be working together and helping each other with their new representation to know the issues in those counties.”
In the lead-up to the session, Morrison visited her new counties to get to know the issues there, she said. Most of the concerns dealt with local economic development.
“Economic development is a huge issue. There’s so many possibilities. There are so many new possibilities. Matagorda County is growing. It houses a lot of industry there. And, you know, very similar to things that we have along the coast here. Victoria’s economic development, I would say, is probably the number one issue I’ve talked about with the other counties.”
However, Morrison also wants to tackle higher education and border security.
The border issue is one of the highest priorities. The bulk of her district is along U.S. 59 and 77. She said she talks with the sheriffs in those counties on a regular basis, learning about the trafficking that’s going on up and down the highways from the border. She talks to the Goliad County sheriff several times a week “about the apprehensions they’re making, how they’re helping other counties, all the counties are working together to apprehend people that are coming over. That is a huge issue for my district.”
The safety of people and the human smuggling that’s going on and what’s happening to them is also a concern. “They think they’re coming over to work, but they’re being bought and trafficked into horrible lifestyles,” she said.
Education has always been a priority for Morrison as well. It will continue to be one this session. She hopes to focus on higher education funding restructuring that was deep in discussion last session but didn’t get over the line.
“We’ve done so much the last several sessions on public education. Higher education, I don’t feel like we’ve really focused on it for several sessions. There was really a push to do a lot with higher education last legislative session, it just didn’t happen because of the way the session worked,” Morrison said.
The restructuring talks last session focused on helping smaller institutions that serve rural areas, like Victoria College and University of Houston-Victoria, she said.
“Some of these students need more help than in the large schools, academically, but also financially,” Morrison said. “We wanted to focus on those schools. We want higher education to be more accessible for everyone. And like I say, you don’t necessarily have to have a four-year degree, but you need to have higher education and continue in your higher education for what you want to do. We really want to focus in on those schools.”
Now that the session has started, Morrison is particularly excited to work with her new colleagues.
“One of the great things about being in the House is you form such great friendships. We’re going to have so many new members that those of us that have been there for a while can help them learn and help them be successful. And that’s important. And once you’re on your committees, you really become kind of a mentor,” Morrison said.
One unique thing she noted with this session is quite a few women newly elected to the house.
“It makes a huge difference. Women vote more than men. I mean, you’ve got women voting over 50% in your elections. So, I think it needs to be representative of the people that are actually voting,” Morrison said. “But I think we all have different experiences and we bring different things to the table. I think it’s very important to have a good mixture, and I’m really excited to see more women that have been elected to be in the Legislature.”