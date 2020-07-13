Beachgoers and residents would agree that Rockport was rated one of the best small coastal towns in America by USA Today.
The accolade is designated for cities in the U.S. with a population of fewer than 25,000 and “uncrowded and affordable attractions and accommodations,” according to a news release from the Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce.
Rockport recently began offering more than just beach vibes as a tourist hub when the Fulton Mansion reopened following a Hurricane Harvey-related restoration.
“We are very happy to be chosen as No. 4 in this category”, said Sandy Jumper, Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce, vice president of marketing and promotion in the news release. “Though we were hoping for the top spot, we are still excited to be in the top 5 of the nation.”
Other cities to top the list included Chincoteague, Va., first; Bayfield, Minn., second; Venice, Fla., third; and Bay Saint Louis, Miss., fifth.
