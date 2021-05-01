ROCKPORT — Following Hurricane Harvey and the COVID-19 pandemic, Haythem Dawlett could have recouped his losses or reinvested in Rockport. As of 2021, he has bigger one-stop boating attractions than before both disasters.
The bayside Cove Harbor Coach Resort and Cove Harbor Event Center opened in December as additions to the Cove Harbor Marina and Dry Stack boat storage, 121 Cove Harbor N. in Rockport. Even as boating remained popular this past summer during the pandemic, Dawlett and area economic development leaders look to the upcoming summer as an opportunity for a revitalization of the local tourism and hospitality sectors.
This marina is the third in the Rockport-Fulton area, said Diane Probst, president and CEO of the Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce. More demand for services and thus more jobs are expected with the new amenities, she said.
Dawlett comes from a family of boaters and first invested in the Cove Harbor businesses. Now he is working as a manager. During Hurricane Harvey, he said much of the marina was destroyed with tornadoes ripping buildings at the marina in half during the storm.
“I had a choice to either try and salvage and sell the place or make it a destination,” he said. “I’m a boater, so we said how could we make it better?”
Before the 2017 hurricane, Dawlett’s Cove Harbor business did not include the resort, event center or much of the marina and storage.
The resort includes 42 full RV hookups for motor coaches and fifth wheels. The clubhouse next to the RVs includes a fitness center, full kitchen, wifi, laundry machines and a common area, said Penny Layman, general manager of Cove Harbor Resort. There also is a bayside pool.
The event center seats 220 and has a capacity of 300. Since opening, it has hosted business meetings, birthdays, weddings and quinceañeras, among other events.
Dawlett operates the Cove Harbor location alongside other boating businesses outside Rockport with his two sons. He said because of his familial lifelong connection to the industry, he wanted to double down and make it bigger than before the storm.
Since the resort and event center’s December opening, Layman said there have been few winter Texans. Of those guests who have traveled to Rockport, they have come from Florida, Wisconsin and across the U.S. and Texas.
Hotel, motel and resort desk clerk jobs are expected to grow by 1% by 2026 in Victoria, Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Gonzales, Jackson and Lavaca counties. This is low job growth, according to a Workforce Solutions Golden Crescent report.
Dawlett and Probst both said the past summer was popular for the boating industry in Rockport. This was possible because once a family is out on the water, Dawlett said, they are isolated from others.
Coming out of the winter, Dawlett and Probst said they expect a busy summer with more guests and more need for jobs.
He said the dry stack marina storage has grown from 40% capacity in 2020 to 80% as of April.
The tourism and hospitality money from outside Rockport-Fulton is huge, said Barbara Gurtner, marketing coordinator of the Aransas County Partnership Economic Development Corporation.
The organization was created in January 2020 and is funded primarily by donations and local government. It works to support an organized, collaborative approach to the county’s recovery.
The cleanup and rebuilding of Cove Harbor has been a huge part of this economic recovery, she said.
“The Texas coast presents opportunity and this growth shows that people believe in our area,” Gurtner said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.