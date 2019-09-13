Kerry Roberson, a nonfiction poet from Bay City, will sign copies of his latest book, “Alive to Tell the Story: Did America Forget 9/11?," frm 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at the Calhoun County Library in Port Lavaca.
“The innocence, the agony, the pains, head down, not always up, and when it rains, it feels like the weight we go through makes us drown ’cause life is hard. I have been through all the rough, hard times — been there, done all that like a criminal that was innocent but found guilty or died in prison behind getting beat up with a baseball bat. Now they are dead and not alive. I am on the outside, not the inside of those walls used to make bad choices. Now I’m making good ones; it’s official," Roberts writes in his piece titled, "It's Official."
Roberson, 36, writes against social injustices with a courageous honesty that anyone suffering the short end of the stick will understand and greatly appreciate, according to a Christian Faith Publishing, Inc. news release.
"There’s a countdown counting down all the wrongs and rights, sleepless days, and many sleepless nights could not avoid drama or conflict without getting into a fight," Roberson writes in his book.
Roberson reflects on pervasive racial problems, terrorism, violence, poverty, and strife with his lyrical verse. He expresses "the unspoken words of the grieving human heart burdened with the aftermath."
"Make America great again?" he asked. "You can't make it great again if it never was great in the first place."
The history of slavery in America is not the reflection of a great country and "bad things are still happening," he said. People are scared to address difficult issues in America that they do not know how to fix, but they need to be squared away, he continued.
"We can make our country great by sticking together as a people, and we're all the same people," he said. "It's not a white thing or a black thing — white, black, purple, the color doesn't matter. I'm not racist, and no one should be threatened or killed by terrorist acts."
Roberson wants to promote change through his book.
"Many things have happened that we have ignored and let fall through the cracks," he said. "We know all these bad things happened, and we need to get on the side of changing things for the better."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.