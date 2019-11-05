Man arrested
on criminal
trespassing charge
VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man was arrested on Monday on suspicion of criminal trespassing with a deadly weapon.
Officers arrested Robert Lee Vela Jr. on Monday afternoon.
He remained in the county jail as of Tuesday afternoon.
Car reported stolen
VICTORIA — An 2018 white Kia Soul was reported stolen Monday from the 12600 block of U.S. Highway 59 and North Hill Road.
The car contained a duffle bag with miscellaneous personal items and a backpack with miscellaneous personal items, according to a police report.
ARRESTED
DeWitt County
- CUERO — A 33-year-old Cuero man by a DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office deputy Oct. 25 on a charge of criminal nonsupport.
- CUERO — A 43-year-old Leesville woman by a deputy Oct. 25 on warrants charging her with theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions, and bail jumping and failure to appear, felony.
- CUERO — A 20-year-old Yoakum man by Cuero police Oct. 25 on a charge of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces in a drug-free zone.
- CUERO — A 41-year-old Victoria man by Cuero police Oct. 25 on charges of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces in a drug-free zone, and failure to comply or strike a fixture, fined $258.
- CUERO — An 18-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police Oct. 26 on charges of disorderly conduct — fighting, theft less than $50, and resisting arrest, search or transport, and on two warrants charging bail jumping/failure to appear.
- CUERO — A 32-year-old Cuero woman by Cuero police Oct. 27 on a charge of assault by contact.
- CUERO — A 52-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police Oct. 27 on a charge of public intoxication.
- CUERO — A 32-year-old San Antonio man by a deputy Oct. 28 on a charge of speeding in a school zone 41 mph in a 25-mph zone, and a warrant charging violate promise to appear.
- CUERO — A 44-year-old Cuero man by a deputy Oct. 28 on charges of wrong, fictitious, altered, or obscured license plate, fined $241.10; no motor vehicle liability insurance, fined $391.10; and a warrant charging criminal nonsupport.
- CUERO — A 39-year-old Yoakum man by a deputy Oct. 29 on charges of burglary of a habitation, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
- CUERO — A 39-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police Oct. 30 on a charge of duty on striking unattended vehicle.
- CUERO — An 18-year-old Yorktown by a deputy Oct. 30 on a charge of indecency with a child by exposure.
- CUERO — A 38-year-old Yoakum man by Yoakum police Nov. 1 on a warrant charging assault and a charge of escape from custody.
City of Yoakum
- YOAKUM — A 45-year-old Yoakum man by Yoakum police Oct. 28 on a charge of no driver’s license. On Nov. 3, he was arrested by Yoakum police on a charge of criminal mischief.
- YOAKUM — A 29-year-old Yoakum man by Yoakum police Nov. 1 on charges of no commercial driver’s license, fined $266; expired registration, fined $118; and no driver’s license, fined $266.
- YOAKUM — A 39-year-old Yoakum man by Yoakum police Nov. 2 on a warrant charging possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $471.
Lavaca county
- HALLETTSVILLE — A 37-year-old Yoakum man by Yoakum police Oct. 29 on a charge of interfering with an emergency call.
Goliad County
- GOLIAD — A 39-year-old Goliad woman by a Goliad County Sheriff’s Office deputy Oct. 27 on charges of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and possession of marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds in a drug-free zone.
- GOLIAD — A 29-year-old Goliad man by a sheriff’s deputy Oct. 27 on charges of failure to identify as a fugitive from justice-refuse to give identification, no seat belt by passenger and possession off a prohibitive substance or item in a correctional facility.
- GOLIAD — A 22-year-old Cuero man by a deputy Nov. 1 on a charge of making silent abusive call or electronic communication to 911 service.
- GOLIAD — A 42-year-old Goliad man by a deputy Nov. 2 on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
Victoria County
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Nov. 4 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance, between 1-4 grams, case.
- VICTORIA – A 43-year-old Pharr man by troopers Nov. 4 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an intoxication assault with a vehicle, causing severe bodily injury case.
- VICTORIA – A 31-year-old Palacios man by deputies Nov. 4 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level of 0.15 or more case.
- VICTORIA – A 42-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 4 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA – A 47-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 4 on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 28 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 4 on a warrant charging him with theft of property valued at $100-750.
- VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Pleasanton man by deputies Nov. 4 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a continuous violence against family case.
- VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 5 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces case.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 5 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Nordheim man by deputies Nov. 5 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams case.
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 5 on suspicion of criminal trespassing.
Teen strangeld
by family member
VICTORIA — An 18-year-old woman reported being strangled by a family member Monday in a home in the 1400 block of Navidad Drive.
The reported offender, a family member of the victim, impeded her breathing by applying pressure to her throat or neck, according to a police report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.