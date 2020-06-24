Goliad County Sheriff Kirby Brumby faces former Goliad emergency medical services director John Creech in the Republican primary runoff for Precinct 3 county commissioner.
Gov. Greg Abbott postponed the election until July 14 because of the pandemic. Early voting will be Monday - July 10 at the Franklin Street Annex, 329 W. Franklin St. in Goliad. Applications for mail-in ballots are due July 2.
Brumby, 74, has lived in the county for 20 years. He served as Precinct 2 constable for four years and is completing his third term as sheriff this year.
"I have lots of experience with county budgets and expenses," Brumby said. "I understand how line item transfers work, and I understand you must work collaboratively with other county elected officials."
Brumby said he would keep the county's roads repaired and keep grasses mowed all the way to the fence if elected.
Brumby also said he opposes the 15-cent road and bridge tax levied last year unless it is approved by voters. The tax was implemented last year along with a property tax cut of 15 cents per $100 of assessed valuation and drew controversy in the county.
Brumby said he would not hold another paying job while serving as commissioner and would forego vehicle mileage reimbursements.
Creech, 66, serves as a volunteer firefighter and paramedic. He directed Goliad EMS from 2015 to 2019.
Creech said he has developed budgetary experience through his EMS work, on the financial committee of the National Association of EMS Educators and at Brazosport College in Lake Jackson, where he directed the paramedic program for 15 years.
Creech said he has attended commissioners court meetings for six years. If elected, he said he would attend every meeting and work with the other commissioners to share equipment between precincts.
"I’ve been boots on the ground all my life," Creech said. "When I see something broken, I fix it. My dream is to come in and make this place better."
After the hit from the pandemic, Creech said Goliad County needs a full financial audit to assess its budget. He said he would work to save taxpayer money if elected, while maintaining infrastructure to encourage families to move in.
Two state-wide races are on the ballot in the Democratic party runoff election.The Democratic primary ballot includes the U.S. Senate race between Air Force veteran MJ Hegar Royce West; and the Railroad Commissioner race between Roberto “Beto” Alonzo and Chrysta Castañeda.
