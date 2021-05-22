Veterans who traveled to the Crossroads from all across the nation donned bright-orange, long-sleeve shirts before hitting Port O'Connor waters on Saturday.
After a one-hour delay to let the weather clear up, the veterans hit the water about 9 a.m. and were largely undisturbed by rain in the region.
"The sky really cleared up, and we were lucky it didn't come back," said Buck Kocian, a volunteer for Warrior's Weekend. "It really turned out perfect."
After weigh-ins, a 33-pound red drum was the largest fish caught by one of the veterans.
"Definitely a big fish," Kocian said.
The more than 200 veterans arrived in Victoria Friday to thunderous applause and the Field of Honor, an annual Victoria memorial field where a U.S. flag was planted for each of them in their honor.
The veterans were treated to a barbeque after the successful fishing trip, Kocian said.
After breakfast on Sunday, the veterans will load up and head to their respective homes after a send-off ceremony.
