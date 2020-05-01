60 Minutes crew filming in Port Lavaca
Brian Nelligan, director of photography, films Dr. Leigh Ann Falcon inside the Port Lavaca Clinic on April 13. The segment will air Sunday on CBS.

A "60 Minutes" segment will air on the CBS Television Network at 6 p.m. Sunday with a focus on rural health care systems in Texas weakened by the COVID-19 pandemic. A crew filmed at the Port Lavaca Clinic on April 13.

Dr. Leigh Ann Falcon, an internist at the clinic, spoke with Sharyn Alfonsi, a CBS News correspondent, about the vulnerability of rural hospitals and the risks of health care systems being overwhelmed.

“Without assistance, they won’t survive,” said Falcon, who is skipping her own salary to pay staff and dealing with extra costs of treating every patient as a potential COVID-19 case.

“If our hospital were to close, it would devastate our community," said Falcon.

