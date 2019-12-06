Richard Janecka, owner of Sign Crafters, 406 W. Water St., and installation technicians Charles Graham, and Willard Graham, install the final "E" for the Victoria Advocate's new sign at One O'Connor Plaza. Each letter is 4-foot tall and the entire sign spans 80 feet. The sign was installed at the top of the southwest side of the building Friday. The electrical portion of the sign will be completed the first part of next week, Janecka said. The Advocate is scheduled to open Dec. 16 in its new offices on the 12th floor. Sometime after the first of the year, the newspaper and One O'Connor owners will have a community party to celebrate the historic move, Advocate Editor and Publisher Chris Cobler said. In the meantime, "We hope people will come visit us every day and enjoy the spectacular views," Cobler said. "The newspaper is for everyone."
Advocate's move, one step closer
Evan Lewis
