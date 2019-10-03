An autopsy determined a Port Lavaca man who was found unresponsive in the DeWitt County Jail days ago died of natural causes.
Medical examiners have ruled Christopher Lee Beck, 42, died as result of an infection stemming from a previous surgery, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety news release issued Wednesday.
According to the release, Beck's cause of death was peritonitis, an inflammation of tissues in the abdomen caused by bacteria.
His manner of death has been ruled as natural.
The Texas Rangers' investigation into his death remains ongoing.
Beck's wife and high school sweetheart, 44-year-old Port Lavaca resident Stephanie Beck, said her husband suffered for much of his life from illnesses related to scar tissue in his abdomen.
She also said he had undergone surgery about six months ago to address complications.
Beck was booked into the DeWitt County Jail about 11:40 a.m. Saturday on suspicion of two charges – duty on striking structure, fixture or highway landscaping and failure to report an accident.
He had been involved in a vehicle crash earlier that day, his wife said.
Jailers found Beck unresponsive in his cell about 11:34 p.m. Saturday.
He was taken to Cuero Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead about 12:24 a.m. on Oct. 1.
