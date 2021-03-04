Positions are set on the ballot for the candidates in the May 1 regional municipal and school elections.
By law entities can cancel an election in which the candidates are unopposed. The action has to be taken by the elected body — the city council, school board or board of directors.
Early voting starts April 19.
Here are the candidates in most of the elections.
Calhoun CountyCalhoun Port Authority
Board of directors: District 1 — Shields A. “Tony” Holladay Sr., 76, retired, incumbent; Casey Sharp, 42, marine traffic safety for Formosa Plastics; Marvin “Marty” Strakos, 44, owner of Coastline Trailers. District 5 — Johnny Perez, 67, retired, incumbent. District 6 — Dan Allen Krueger, 67, retired. All are of Port Lavaca. H.C. “Tony” Wehmeyer Jr. did not seek reelection for District 6 because of his age. Elections for District 5 and 6 are expected to be canceled.
Port Lavaca
City Council: District 2 — Tim Dent, 58, of Port Lavaca, business manager for Our Lady of the Gulf, incumbent. District 6 — Ken Barr, 75, of Port Lavaca, retired, incumbent. Election is expected to be canceled.
School board: District 4 — Bill Shrader, 74, of Port Lavaca, retired; District 5 — Cynthia Alford, 59, real estate broker and accountant, of Seadrift; Terri McGuire, 58, retired, of Port Lavaca; Karen Caraway did not seek reelection. The District 4 seat has been vacant because Lina Moore resigned because she moved out of town. The election for District 4 will be canceled.
Point Comfort
City Council: At-large — 3 to be elected, Stephen Lambden, 56, PCV day supervisor, incumbent; Paul Wesley McKelvy, 32, sheriff’s deputy; Kelli H. Hynes, 58, 911 telecommunicator. All of Point Comfort. Linda Brush did not seek reelection. Election was canceled.
Seadrift
City Council: At-large — 3 to be elected, June Cantrell, 79, retired, incumbent; Kenneth Reese, 74, retired, incumbent; Geoffrey Hunt, 37, harbor captain, incumbent; Tracey Johnson, 45, sales manager; Kristine Metcalfe, 52, recruiter. All are of Seadrift.
DeWitt County Cuero
City Council: District 1 — John Fuqua, 72, retired, incumbent; District 4 — Mitch Adams, 60, chemical plant operations, incumbent; At-large, 2 to be elected, Bill Matthys, 74, retired educator, incumbent, Emil Garza, 61, retired. All of Cuero.
School District: At-large — 2 to be elected, Donnie Garrison, 67, oil field operations manager and former Westhoff school superintendent, incumbent; Mary Sheppard, 63, retired school counselor, incumbent; Justin Cooper, 41, self-employed and musician; District 5 — Bill Hamilton, 68, retired school administration, incumbent. All of Cuero.
Hospital District: Chair, Richard Wheeler, 74, retired, incumbent; Director, Dr. John Frels, 67, dentist, incumbent. Both of Cuero.
Yorktown
City Council: Mayor — William “Bill” Baker, 62, real estate consultant, incumbent. At-large — three to be elected, Connie Hall, 62, human resources representative, incumbent, James “Jim” O’Connell, 73, retired, incumbent, Miranda Arguellez, 36, self-employed. All of Yorktown.
Special Sales Tax Election: Residents will vote for or against an adoption of a sales and use tax at a rate of 1.75%.
School: Election is not scheduled for this year.
Nordheim
City Council: Mayor — Katherine Payne, 85, retired, incumbent. Alderman — 2 to be elected, Larry Baucum, 74, retired, incumbent, Roberta Hale, 63, retired, incumbent. All of Nordheim.
School District: Information not available
Nordheim School bond election: Proposition A, issuing $6,345,000 for use of constructing, acquiring, renovating, and equipping school buildings in the district, the purchase of school buses, and the retrofitting of school buses with emergency, safety or security equipment, Proposition B, issuing $1,585,000 for the purpose of constructing, acquiring, renovating and equipping recreational facilities in the district with tennis courts and track and field facilities.
Yoakum
City Council: Place 1 — Carl O’Neill, 69, retired engineer, incumbent; Place 2 — Glenn Klander, 53, raw manager, incumbent; Place 3 — Tanya Wenzel, 59, homemaker/substitute teacher, newcomer. All of Yoakum.
School District: At-large, 3 to be elected — Glen Kusak, 59, manager, Terry Boening, 63, Donnetta Sherrer, 40, incumbent. All are incumbents and of Yoakum.
Hospital District: At-large, 3 to be elected, Louise Witte, 72, retired, Cynthia Morris, 51, banker, Clay Hermann, 37. All of are incumbents and are from Yoakum.
Goliad County
City of Goliad
City Council: At-large 3 to be elected, Robin Alaniz, 61, nurse, incumbent; Daniel L. Machacek, 53, auto technician; Lorinda K. Rangel, 48, deputy clerk for Goliad County; Luis J. Rodriguez, 67, retired, incumbent; Roy R. Rosin, 89, civil engineer and land surveyor; Dennis A. Yates II, 48, AT&T customer service technician. All are from Goliad.
Goliad school board
District 5 — Stacey Schendel, clinical team manager; Justin Youngblood, works in oil and gas; incumbent Trey Wimberly did not seek reelection; District 7 — Emika Moya, self-employed; Steven Webel, outside sales, incumbent. All are from Goliad.
Jackson County
Edna
City Council: Mayor — Lance Smiga, 46, incumbent, chief executive officer for Jackson County Hospital District. City Council: District 1 — Dustin Muncrief, 34, incumbent, event coordinator for Lavaca Navidad River Authority — Brackenridge Main Event Center; District 2, Wayne Callis, 73, incumbent, retired; Shanna Brooks, 44, notary and photographer; all live in Edna.
Edna School Board: District 1 — Brandon Curlee, incumbent; District 2 — Terry Miller, incumbent; District 4 — Brandon Peters, incumbent. All are of Edna.
Jackson County Hospital District: Election is not scheduled for this year
Ganado
City Council: At-large 3 to be elected — Blake Petrash, 36, incumbent, office manager; Sergio Lara, 31, incumbent, technician supervisor; Calvin Callies, 58, incumbent, operator; all of Ganado
Ganado School Board: Position 5 — Billy Benavides, 45, incumbent, senior project manager; Position 6 — Susie Pape, 60, incumbent, retired teacher; Position 7 — Clay Green, 48, incumbent, audiologist; all of Ganado
LaWard
City Council: At-large, 2 to be elected, Debbie Fikes, incumbent, plant worker; Cleo Sanchez, incumbent, retired; both of LaWard.
Lavaca County Hallettsville
City council: Mayor: Alice Jo Summers, 69, substitute teacher. City council: Place 2 — Audrey Barrera, 52, unemployed; Place 5 — Cynthia Renken, 63, real estate and insurance agent. All are incumbents from Hallettsville.
School board: Place 1 — Brian Smith, 42, consultant, incumbent. Place 2 — Holly Holik Cliffe, 38, registered nurse; Billy Gerke, 47, president of Foreverlast hunting and fishing store, incumbent. Place 3 — Jess Davenport, 42, vice president of Pro Field Services Inc.; Marna Klimitchek, 52, stay-at-home mother, incumbent. All are from Hallettsville.
Lavaca Hospital District: Election is not scheduled for this year.
Shiner
City council: Mayor: Fred Henry Hilscher, 64, banker, incumbent. City council (at-large, 2 to be elected): Greg Murrile, 49, school administrator, incumbent. David Schroeder, 51, registered nurse, incumbent. All are from Shiner.
School board: Place 1 — Julie Gamez, 48, bank branch manager, incumbent; Place 7 — Bryan Herndon, 48, banker, incumbent. All are from Shiner.
Moulton
City council: Mayor: Mark Zimmerman, 62, deputy sheriff, incumbent. Place 1 (vacated in January after council member Ervin Patek died) — Gregory “G.R.” Berckenhoff, 65, retired. Danee Fasel, 34, household coordinator. Place 2 — Kelley Moeller, 55, self-employed, currently serves on Place 5; incumbent Michael Ramirez did not seek reelection. Place 5 — special election to fill unexpired term, Craig Hughes, 74, retired. All are from Moulton.
School board: Place 6 — Daniel Beyer, 49, Texas Department of Family and Protective Services special investigator, incumbent; Debra Luksovsky, 65, retired. Place 7: Justin Ray Anderle, 39, self-employed, incumbent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.