MOVED TO GOOGLE
SEADRIFT - Bruce Matous discovered the Bay Flats Lodge on dial up internet.
“No kidding,” the 61-year-old Belton resident said. “I was looking for a one stop lodge that would feed us, board us and take us fishing. Bay Flats provided us with that one stop shop.”
Matous found the Seadrift gem in the late ‘90s. At the time, it was a single building.
Now, nearly 30 years later, the lodge has grown to four lodging buildings. Even with the expansion, Matous feels the same charm he felt on his first visit.
“There was a certain charm and family feel to the place,” he said. “It just had a warm and fuzzy coastal vibe. It’s like going to your cousin’s place. It just felt good.”
The Bay Flats Lodge, 391 Bayside Drive, was founded in 1998 by Chris and Deb Martin. The couple purchased a trailer house in Seadrift that overlooked the San Antonio Bay.
The couple worked in Houston during the week and every weekend they made their way to the Seadrift.
In 2001, they couple bought a home on a private canal off the Bay. This was the beginning of Bay Flats Lodge. The home could house up to 12 guests.
Business was booming at the lodge and in 2007 the expansion of the current lodge was completed. It now employs 14 management and hospitality workers and 16 full-time guides and four part-time guides.
The appeal of the lodge isn’t just its comfortable rooms and delicious meals but the activities they offer its guests.
Guests can go bay fishing, wade fishing, airboat fishing, fly fishing and duck hunting, depending on the season.
Before finding Bay Flats Lodge, Matous would have to create the experience he wanted. He would find a place to stay, find a guide for fishing and map out meals for him and his guests. That all changed with his first stay at Bay Flats.
“It’s like a country club, but it’s for fishermen or duck hunters,” he said.
The lodge plans the meals, has a place to stay and offers guides, Matous said. Now he can feel like a guest on all his trips.
“I can be a guest. I'm not the host,” he said. “I can be a guest like everyone else. It all flows.”
Matous uses the lodge as a way to build relationships with business partners. He goes on corporate work and for fun with his family.
“Half the fun of going fishing at Bay Flats is just going,” he said. “Catching fish is just added.”
On top of the fishing, he enjoys the “world class facilities.”
“We've never been disappointed,” Matous said.
The rooms have cold air conditioning, comfy beds, and they are always perfect, he said.
The lodge has several rooming options available to guests. Their suites and rooms sleep anywhere from two to nine guests.
After a long day of fishing, Matous enjoys coming back to the lodge and taking a warm shower. In the meantime, Bay Flats staff clean his catch of the day, which he can choose to eat for dinner that night, if he wants.
Going hungry is never a problem while Matous is staying at the Bay Flats, he said.
Before going out on the boat early in the morning, guests are fed breakfast. Breakfast includes scrambled eggs, homemade buttermilk biscuits, sausage gravy, sausage kolaches, dry cereals, granola bars, fresh fruit, bacon, sausage, tortillas and coffee, tea, orange juice or milk.
Guests are then sent out on the boat with a packed meal for while they are fishing. The meal includes sandwiches made on jalapeno cheese bread with four different meats and cheese. Plus it comes with chips, cookies, sodas and water.
After the fishing and duck hunting is done for the day, guests have dinner waiting for them.
Appetizers are served at 5:30 p.m. in the outdoor kitchen and it includes: fried quail legs with an aioli sauce, bacon wrapped shrimp with jalapeno kiwi jelly, spicy pulled-pork tacos, shrimp cocktail, red snapper ceviche, cowboy beans and skewered prime beef tips.
At dinner, guests will have an option from four courses: 16 ounce ribeye steak with asparagus and mashed potatoes, double-boned pork chops with balsamic glaze with spinach and polenta, and roasted raspberry chipotle sauce with drilled duck and dirty rice. Or the chef can cook up the freshly caught fish from the day.
Matous plans to continue going several times a year, he said.
“It's just a special, special place,” he said.
Like Matous, Keith Grothaus, 66, of Houston, has been going to the Bay Flats Lodge for years.
He learned about the lodge through a work friend who is an avid fisherman.
“It was like nothing I had ever been to before,” Grothaus said.
He used to stay at local hotels and meet a guide at the boat ramp for a day of fishing, but that’s not the case since his first stay in 2007.
“This was totally different,” he said.
Everything about the Bay Flats Lodge keeps Grothaus coming back.
He typically travels to the lodge with small groups of about three people, including his daughters, as well.
Since discovering the lodge, he has stayed 20-25 times, and Grothaus has no plans of stopping.
“It’s all good. They’re all top quality,” he said. “Get ready to be taken care of from the time you show up to the time you leave.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.