The Science and Spanish Club Network and the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge are teaming up for the 11th annual Early Bird New Year and an 82nd birthday.
The dual celebration will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Cracker Barrel Country Store in Tivoli. The event is free and open to the public with food, music, and a tribute to the migratory wild whooping crane flock at the refuge, according to a news release from the network.
“The celebration started in 2009 when Science & Spanish Science Clubs from Port Lavaca, Aransas Pass, Tidehaven and Corpus Christi were rebuilding the hiking trails beaten down by alligators,” said Richard Gonzales, founder of the Science and Spanish Club Network, a 501(c)3 nonprofit coastal environmental education program based in Aransas Pass. “We became aware that Dec. 31, 1937 was the birthdate of the ANWR, and so, we celebrated by singing Happy Birthday and cutting a birthday cake. Over the years, we combined the birthday with a noon countdown to create an Early Bird New Year’s event to promote public awareness about this endangered species,” he explained in the news release.
This is the 11th year for the Early Bird New Year and the 82nd birthday for the refuge. The event is being held in Tivoli this year after two years of struggling to host the event at the refuge. In 2017, Hurricane Harvey destroyed the visitors’ center, and in 2018, the federal government was shut down. This year, revelers will add a crane caravan from Tivoli to the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge for whooping crane tours, birding, and hiking.
The public is encouraged to come dressed in red, white, and black attire to resemble or represent the similarly feather-colored whooping crane. Prizes will be given to the best dressed male and female in adult and youth categories. Judging begins at 11:15 a.m. and winners will be announced at 12:45 p.m.
The prizes will be tickets to the San Antonio Zoo and whooping crane boat tours.
Through December, students from schools in Bloomington, Tivoli and Corpus Christi have been busy making whooping crane puppet socks. The puppets will be used for the Early Bird New Year’s 10 Peck Countdown and to mimic the whooping crane dance with “The Whoop” song. “The Whoop” song was written by Gonzales and arranged by Chris Dominguez and Hilda Lamas in 2010. Dominguez, of Taft, is a keyboard player for the Kumbia Kings and Lamas, from Aransas Pass, is a blues singer popular in the Rockport live music scene.
The highlight of the event is the Early Bird Countdown at noon to bring on the 2020 New Year. Visitors are welcomed at 11 a.m. so they have time to assemble their own whooping crane sock puppet.
At 12:05 p.m., the “Happy Birthday” song will be sung to the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge. Food will be served afterward through 1 p.m. The public can join the Grant Middle School from Corpus Christi school district yellow bus in the crane caravan to the refuge for independent whooping crane tours, birding and hiking.
